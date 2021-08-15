Officers were responding to a report of a suicidal lady on Alfred Road, sources told WBZ- TV's I-Team. Three Saugus Police officers responded to the call about 4:30 p.m., according to the Essex District Attorney's Office.

Police fatally shoot knife-wielding woman

The woman was allegedly wielding a knife when authorities entered the residence. The victim was then wounded by three rounds fired by one of the police. She was declared dead at the site after police and EMS attempted to save her.

The woman's identity has remained a mystery as of Saturday night. The woman was a mother of two young children, according to WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado. The Essex DA's office says the officer who shot the woman has been placed on administrative leave, as per department procedure. There were no injuries among the police.

Earlier in the evening, the residence was surrounded by scores of State Police and Saugus police officers. Outside, people were spotted distressed and speaking with detectives.

According to CBS Boston, neighbors in the vicinity were taken aback by the incident. The inquiry is currently being handled by the Essex District Attorney's Office, which is anticipated to provide additional information soon.

According to WHDH, when three police arrived at an Alfred Road residence to investigate a report of a family member in distress, they saw Stephanie Gerardi brandishing a knife at them. Gerardi was shot three times by one of the cops and was declared dead on the spot. Marcela Gerardi claimed the residence where police were called is home to her cousin, a mother of two children.

Read Also: Man Pleads Guilty for Using Home-Shaking Explosives for Gender Reveal Stunt Heard Across Two States

Family and friends are criticizing using fatal force

Per WCVB, due to the nature of the request, emergency medical services officers were also on the site and offered assistance. At the scene, Gerardi was pronounced dead. Stephanie Gerardi's cousin Marcella Gerardi expressed her sadness and disbelief, stating that they were just in the area a few weeks ago enjoying out with her cousin and all of her children.

Gerardi's next-door neighbor, Wendy Smith, characterized her as a wonderful person and a nice and loving mother. Smith went on to say that the Massachusetts woman did not deserve to be involved in such a sad occurrence.

Meanwhile, Annette Guarino, a neighbor, remarked, "It's shocking, to say the very least. I've been here since 1994, and nothing - nothing - has ever happened. This is, after all, a peaceful neighborhood." Although the cops involved were unharmed, they were sent to a nearby hospital as a precaution. According to department procedure, the officer who shot the lady has been placed on administrative leave.

Stephanie Gerardi's family and friends are criticizing the Saugus police officer who shot her for using deadly force. The incident is being investigated by the Essex District Attorney's Office, the Essex County State Police Detective Unit, and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene and Ballistics departments. Once the inquiry is completed, the DA's office will reveal its findings to the public.

Related Article: Rhode Island Woman Serves Lifetime Imprisonment After Plotting to Kill Ex-Boyfriend's Mom With Her New Fiancé



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.