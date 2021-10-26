A court sentenced a former German ISIS bride to 10 years in prison after participating in the death of a five-year-old Yazidi slave girl.

The defendant was part of the terrorist Islamic State when she and her spouse bought a Yazidi mother and daughter as slaves. They practiced excessive cruelty that led to the girl's death.

The evidence stated that the young victim's cause of death was the deprivation of water in the hot climate. Accused, Jennifer Wenisch, from Lohne in Lower Saxony, had been an Islamic convert in 2013. Wenisch and her IS husband helped in leading the child to death.

5-year-old child left to die under the heat by a former German IS bride

The Higher Regional Court in Munich sentenced the former ISIS bride, where the case was prosecuted, reported the Express UK.

After hearing the evidence against Wenisch, already 30 years old, she had been judged guilty by the Munich court in several counts. She was charged with two crimes against humanity, one is enslavement, and another is an accomplice in the death of a young girl and also for being a member of a terrorist organization.

Prosecutors mentioned during the trial how the 5-year-old Yazidi slave girl felt unwell, wetting her mattress. Instead of giving medical aid, the IS husband punished the girl by chaining her under the hot sun. Later, the child expired from excessive dehydration in the heat because the German ISIS bride did not help her, cited France 24.

Read Also: Afghan Girls Football Team Get Visas by the UK After Pleading for Sanctuary From the Taliban

The judge hearing the case, Reinhold Baier, gave his verdict on the case of inhuman cruelty by the IS couple. He issued a ruling and said the child was defenseless and could not do anything to help herself in the terrible situation.

Wenisch knew that the child was in danger of being tied up in the extreme heat and could die. However, the defendant allowed the child to die a horrible death and did nothing.

The woman said that she did nothing for fear that her spouse could push or lock her up. But the court considered the crime unconscionable.

This is the first-of-its-kind conviction anywhere in the world that relates to the IS horrendous prosecution of the Yazidi community.

Former German IS bride sentenced to 10 years

Taha al-Jumailly, the husband of the co-accused, is getting tried for crimes as Wenisch in another trial in Frankfurt. The judgment will be due this November.

Seeking justice for her deceased daughter, Nora, the child's mother, was a witness at Frankfurt and Munich. She told the courts about the treatment she and her daughter got from the two, she lived, but her child died at their hands, noted the Expatica.

To make the crime of Wenisch and al-Jumailly look trivial, the defense calls the mother's claim untrue. Lawyers added that the girl was taken to a hospital, no proof the child died from the couple's cruelty at the time.

The ex-ISIS bride's lawyers asked for a two-year suspended sentence because she supported IS. She said it was persecution against her to be set as the first penalized for her association.

Yazidis are an oppressed minority in the Kurdish regions in the Middle East. They have been mistreated. Wenisch, the German ISIS bride, should have known better than assisted in the death of the Yazidi slave girl.

Related Article: Taliban Jihadis Allegedly Beheaded Female Volley Ball Player; Family Denies Claims

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.