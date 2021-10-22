Recent reports say that twisted Taliban Jihadis allegedly beheaded a female volleyball player and posted gruesome pictures of her severed head on social media.

This killing is another chapter in the fall of Afghanistan, which ended in several instances of women maimed and murdered as an example to keep Afghans in fear. This was revealed by the victim's coach, who said the alleged death of the player came earlier in October.

Coach reveals female volleyball player was beheaded

The victim is from the Afghan all-girl team, identified as Mahjabin Hakimi, who could have been an example to all women daring not to follow the Jihadis.

The team coach, Zahra Fayazi, who escaped to the UK in August, mentioned one of the squad members was slain by the Taliban earlier, reported the Sun UK.

When the alleged pictures of Hakimi's chopped-off head allegedly surfaced recently online, the coach spoke about the cold-blooded murder after much silence.

According to the Persian Independent, it was usual for the Jihadis who told the family to shut up, but later their secret killing came out. Fayazi said the entire volleyball squad and all women athletes are in a difficult situation, fearing for their lives every day. The players are hiding from the insurgent Jihadis, with some staying anywhere in the country to avoid them.

Horrifying news



Taliban behead junior volleyball player. Mahjabin Hakimi played in the Afghan junior women's national volleyball team



A coach has alleged that she was beheaded by Taliban earlier this month.#talibanterror#AfganistanWomen #Afganistan https://t.co/2pc3PGgISB — S͛u͛n͛i͛l͛ 🇮🇳 (@Xs2partner) October 20, 2021

Hakimi was a player for the Kabul Municipality Volleyball Club until the Taliban took control on August 31.

The coach asked for anonymity at one point, so she would not be compromised. Only two members got out of the country in time, and the rest were trapped and unable to get out, including the slain girl. These twisted Taliban Jihadis may have beheaded a Women's volleyball player as a message to the squad.

Female players in hiding under the Jihadis rule

A statement said that Afghanistan's national volleyball team is all in hiding from the terror Jihadi's. Furthermore, many of their players are now living someplace else in an attempt to avoid the terror Jihadis, noted the BBC.

All the sports equipment that the Taliban could use against them was destroyed to save them and all their families from the Jihadi's wrath. Her family destroyed anything in connection to the sport, but they live in fear. She mentioned that members in the provinces were warned by those related to the Taliban or followers of the insurgents.

Talibs explicitly asked the families of the squad to stop them from doing sports, or the alternative would be unfortunate violence like what happened to Hakimi. She lost may have been beheaded.

More promised reforms by the Taliban are not implemented

The Jihadis aren't supposed to be like in the 90s, which was oppressive when women could only stay at home without work or education. But, the Taliban's education authority had allegedly relented and allowed women to go to the university.

By order, the classes are not mixed, classrooms are installed with a curtain as a divider, students wear an abaya robe and a niqab in class.

All teachers for girls are women or older men with good character. All female classes are scheduled to end earlier to avoid interaction with male students.

Taliban fighters are allowed to buy child brides and babies to be sex slaves when old enough. More gut-churning is one-year-old children given in exchange for money, farm animals, and weapons as a sick trade.

