In her upcoming book 'Things I Should Have Said,' Britney Spears' younger sister said that members of her inner circle came into her room to persuade her that having a baby at this stage in her life was a horrible idea.

Jamie Lynn, 30, says she was bombarded with people telling her she was "simply too young" and didn't know what she was doing in excerpts of her explosive book obtained by TMZ.

Jamie Lynn claims parents cut her off from Britney

Jamie Lynn also alleged that she was instructed not to inform her sister Britney Spears about the pregnancy. To keep the news from getting out, the actress claims her father Jamie and mother Lynn (née Bridges) took away her phone and told her she couldn't even tell her elder sibling she was having a daughter.

As her father persisted in pressuring her to consider adoption, the actress recalled a furious argument in which they were slinging words and flinging accusations back and forth.

Per Daily Mail, she added that her "Momma wore her disappointment like her favorite jacket" while hiding in an isolated home in Connecticut before the piece was published.

Despite her reservations, she claims that her management compelled her to give an exclusive interview with US Weekly in order to break the news and reveal the first images of her now-13-year-old daughter Maddie Briann Aldridge.

Jamie found out she was pregnant at a gas station toilet near her family's home in Kentwood, Louisiana, after wrapping her Nickelodeon series Zoe 101, which still had a few episodes to air.

Jamie Lynn said she hid in a residence with security guards for three weeks before determining what to do next when the Us Weekly story emerged. Jamie also revealed that her child has a relationship with her high school love, Casey Aldridge.

She told Glamour in 2012 that, "like many young girls," she was terrified of going to the doctor to seek birth control. She admitted that it was more uncomfortable to ask because she was on a Nickelodeon show.

She met her husband Jamie Watson through common acquaintances after they broke up, and they dated for five years before marrying in 2014. They welcomed their first child, a girl named Ivey Joan Watson, in 2018. Jamie Lynn previously stated that being a mother drew them closer together, despite their ten-year age difference.

Britney Spears hits out at family over deep hurt

Meanwhile, Britney Spears lashed out at her family, saying they "hurt her deeply" and that she "still wants justice." Despite her conservatorship win over her father Jamie Spears, the 39-year-old revealed about her poor connection with her family.

Jamie, 69, was removed as Britney's conservator after 13 years. Britney called out her family one month after she won a major court win.

"Based on what I read in the documents, and I read everything, Jamie Spears' suspension, in my opinion, is in Britney Spears' best interests." Judge Brenda Penny remarked in court.

As a result of the move, the Mississippi native will have greater control over her personal life. She can now make important life decisions, such as taking huge moves with her 27-year-old fiancé Sam Asghari.

Britney's lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, slammed Jamie as a "toxic, abusive alcoholic" in court before the judge delivered her ruling. Britney Spears has been known to criticize her family on social media in the past, including just this month when she sent a harsh message to her family.

The singer also stated that she no longer wants to be in the "business" that she wants to post less on social media and that she is "disgusted with the system and wish [she] lived in another country" in the post, as per The Sun.

