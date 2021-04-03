The police department's oversight board declared on Friday it would release a body camera video displaying a police officer fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy in the chest. This is after reversing course upon pressure by city officials and the public.

Video of Chicago Police Shooting Boy

According to Chicago Police Department's civilian oversight office on Thursday, it could not release the footage due to the victim's age. Adam Toledo was gunned in the chest and killed on Monday after authorities were cautioned of possible shots fired in the Little Village neighborhood, which is a predominately Latino community.

Despite a state law preventing releasing of videos involving underaged children without a court order, according to Chicago's Office of Police Accountability, the law does not, in fact, prohibit the release of the alarming video showing Adam Toledo's fatal shooting. The agency stated, "COPA's General Counsel concluded that the Juvenile Court Act does not bar publication of the body worn and third-party video camera footage the agency has obtained to date. COPA will therefore follow established city policy, which requires public posting of material not later than 60 days after the incident," reported NBC Chicago.

The cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the chest and ruled his death a homicide. The shooting was held at around 2:36 AM on Monday in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue, according to Chicago police.

According to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown in a statement on Thursday, "My greatest fear as the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department has been a deadly encounter between one of our own and a juvenile especially given the recent rise in violent crimes involving juveniles throughout the city." He added that, however, this fear became a reality previously this week, reported ABC News.

The family of the 13-year-old boy killed by a Chicago policeman in an "armed confrontation" has hired a lawyer and seeks justice for his demise. The boy was identified on Thursday coming from Little Village by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

On Thursday, there were growing cries to release the body camera video of a 13-year-old boy being gunned and killed. The COPA stated, on Thursday, it will be a long while before anyone in public could see the footage, reported CBS News.

The incident transpired when officers responded to a warning of multiple gunshots and spotted two males in an alley. One of the persons, who was allegedly armed, escaped from the officers. What followed was a foot pursuit followed by a confrontation, stated a preliminary statement from the Chicago Police Department.

The police officer's name was not released. The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The COPA remarked it is working with Toledo's family to schedule a viewing. They send their condolences to the Toledo family amid this devastating time.

The police officers involved have been imposed on administrative duties for 30 days in adherence department policy. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is probing into the shooting.

