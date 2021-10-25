Donald Trump recently slammed Fox News for running political ads that are critical of him.

While he was still president, Trump seemingly had a tight relationship with the network, and he's completely aware of it. But this past week, Fox News released several political ads that attacked the ex-POTUS, and he's not thrilled.

"What good is it if FOX News speaks well of me when they continually allow horrible and untruthful anti-Trump commercials to be run and plenty of them. In the good old days, that would never have happened and today it happens all of the time," he said via the Huffington Post.

Anti-Trump groups convinced they offended ex-POTUS

The publication also revealed that several anti-Trump groups have decided to run their political ads against the former president and his supporters on Fox News in hopes that he would see them.

PAC Meidas Touch confirmed that it was one of their spots that aired on the right-wing network. They also posted a cryptic tweet further slamming Trump.

The Lincoln Project, a group of conservatives, is also convinced that Trump saw their political ad on the network.

The Republican Accountability Project also released some political ads attacking the former president and his supporters on Fox News.

Donald Trump, Fox News' dysfunctional relationship

Earlier this year, TIME magazine claimed that Trump and Fox News had a dysfunctional relationship. After all, the two parties have always shown signs of co-dependency.

After Twitter banned Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, he reportedly searched for a network that could get his message across. But even before he became president of the United States, Trump was already a regular on several programs that aired on the network.

After Trump lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 election, Fox was also the first to interview him. However, Fox News was criticized for not asking the ex-POTUS questions about the impeachment, as well as the insurrection that just took place at the time.

Donald Trump launches Truth Social

As of late, it's unclear if Trump will continue to have a relationship with Fox News, especially after the network aired ads critical of the ex-president.

Additionally, Trump just announced that he would be launching his own social media platform, the Truth Social. And it will serve as Twitter's biggest rival.

Weeks ago, Trump filed a lawsuit against Twitter for refusing to reinstate his account. Unfortunately, the social media platform has not budged.

With the upcoming launch of Truth Social, it's possible for Trump to no longer rely on Fox News to get his message across. After all, he has his own platform to do so. Even before the social media platform officially launched, it had already received a slew of backlashes.

According to The Verge, the Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) claimed that Trump's new social network violated a free and open-source software licensing agreement because it ripped off the social network Mastodon.

Trump and his team have been given 30 days to comply with the license terms, or they could face legal action.

