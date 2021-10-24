The House Select Committee chair said on Sunday that the panel was coordinating and was in talks with Facebook to acquire information, continuing its investigations of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and looking into the rally's financing just before the incident.

In an interview, Rep. Benni Thompson said that there was a possibility of co-mingling restricted funds for the rally that could be found on the social media platform. The official noted that many of the people involved in the unprecedented incident traveled by plane chartered vehicles and stayed in hotels and motels.

Subpoena Against Trump

Thompson argued that somebody had to have paid for the accommodations and travel fees, saying they were looking into whether or not they were legal and if they contributed to the rally. He noted that the panel was working together with the social media company to obtain specific information.

"It's clear that the Jan. 6 organization per se used them as an organizing tool to the extent that we can identify what really happened. At this point, Facebook is working with us to provide the necessary information we requested," said Thompson, Politico reported.

Another agenda that the panel discusses is whether or not they will issue a subpoena for former United States President Donald Trump. Thompson said no one was above the law, and if the evidence pointed to the Republican businessman or anyone else, the committee would push.

Read Also: Biden's Executive Order Enforcing Vaccine Mandate Affects Supply Chain, Workforce; National Guard May Alleviate Issues

The committee chair said they were continuing the issuance of subpoenas to various individuals around the country who may have information regarding the happenings behind the Jan. 6 incident. Despite his commitments, Thompson said that the investigation was still ongoing, and the panel members were not trying to "get ahead" of it.

Thompson said he and other committee members will "follow the facts and circumstances as they present themselves." On the other hand, another member of the committee, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, said he was unsure about the idea of issuing a subpoena to former President Trump. In an interview, the official argued that subpoenaing Trump would make the situation weird, but the committee will do so if the evidence pointed to him, TPM reported.

Ongoing Investigations

The situation comes as, on Thursday, the House of Representatives voted to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in criminal contempt. The decision was made after the official defied a subpoena to cooperate with the investigations into the events of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The committee will be sending its recommendation to the Justice Department, which will then decide whether or not to enforce the prosecution. The issue with Bannon is only one part of an ongoing congressional investigation into the incident, with more than a dozen subpoenas being issued to various officials and individuals nationwide.

The situation marks the most aggressive move made by Democrats to battle Trump's attempt to stymie the probe. Lawmakers are determined to prevent long standoffs that have occurred during Trump's presidency regarding congressional subpoenas. The Republican businessman repeatedly delayed attempts to investigate his White House and federal agencies, TodayUKNews reported.

Related Article: Biden's Vaccine Mandate Receives Criticism From Business Group as Arizona Seeks Temporary Restraining Order on Requirement

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.