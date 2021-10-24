In the midst of tensions over Taiwan, Chinese official media lambasted President Joe Biden's administration, calling it the "most inept and decadent in the country's history."

Biden Vows To Defend Taiwan

In a recently published article in Newsweek, During a CNN town hall event last week, Biden said that the United States would help Taiwan militarily if necessary. Biden acknowledged that the US would defend Taiwan if China invaded it.

Biden has already said that he did not seek a Cold War with China before Cooper's inquiry. He wants China to realize that they will not back down. They have no intention of changing their minds. He also said at the time that everyone understood the United States as the most powerful nation in terms of military and strength.

Following the president's statements, China promised not to make any compromises on its attitude toward Taiwan, and the White House scrambled to explain Biden's words during a daily Press Conference with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, according to a published article in Head Topics.

Chinese State Media Criticized Biden Administration

Under the "one country, two systems" doctrine, China claims Taiwan as a part of its country. On the other hand, Taiwan has maintained its independence and autonomy for decades, with the US pledging military help if Beijing attempted to retake the island by force.

The Biden administration is presently seeking to assist Taiwan in becoming more "meaningful" at the United Nations, which has enraged China. Additionally, The official Chinese Communist Party newspaper, the Global Times, released a blistering editorial attacking the US and the Biden administration's foreign policy strategy, according to a report published in OlxPraca.

The Chinese State Media said that the present administration in the United States is the most inept and depraved in the country's history. Because the United States' national power has eroded significantly, the trade and human rights cards it plays to fight China have essentially no impact.

Chinese-Controlled News Outlet Warned US

Meanwhile, the United States' Taiwan card is being contained by military deterrence from the Chinese mainland. The US has now adopted this cheap shot as a "new weapon" with which to start a counter-offensive against China. The state-controlled Chinese news agency warned that the United States' attempts to support Taiwan at the United Nations would "create profound splits" and cripple the international organization's execution capacity.

In a published article in CNN News, the news agency's editorial concluded that the United States would become a historic sinner, further eroding global solidarity. But one thing is certain: Taiwan will not be able to join the United Nations, no matter how hard it tries. The more ludicrous the US charade becomes, the more disgusting it becomes.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also said that there is no place for compromise or compromises when it comes to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as other key interests, and no one should underestimate the Chinese people's strong resolve, steadfast will, and capacity to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

