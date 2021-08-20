Prince Harry is donating to a charity near and dear to his heart. The Duke of Sussex made a surprise visit at a polo match in Aspen, Colorado, to announce that he had pledged $1.5 million from the proceeds of his upcoming memoir to Sentebale.

Harry declared that he will donate $1.5 million from the sales of his memoir to the charity, Fox News reported. Sentebale was founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso to aid children and young people impacted by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana."

From his childhood to the present, the British royal family member's life in the public glare will be chronicled in his memoir. He'll also talk about his military service in Afghanistan, becoming a spouse and parent, and his different "experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons" that have shaped him. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wife, had her children's picture book "The Bench" published by Random House Books for Young Readers in June.

Meanwhile, the Royal Family is concerned about Prince Harry's impending memoir, as publishers will demand "dirt and untold events'' to justify the high price tag. According to a royal expert, the Royal Family is concerned that Prince Harry's impending memoir may reveal embarrassing information regarding the "comings and goings" around the Megxit decision.

According to Jonathan Sacerdoti, the Duke of Sussex received a $20 million advance for the book deal, with the publishers demanding "dirt" to account for such a massive sum of money.

The book will be an "accurate and wholly truthful" account of Prince Harry's life, the Duke claimed. His childhood, military, and Royal Family careers, and his new life as a spouse and father are all expected to be included in his memoir.

Per Express.co, the Duke's memoirs will be published by Penguin Random House, which described him as one of the most fascinating and important worldwide individuals of our time. The book will be available in digital, print, and audio editions, with all sales going to a good cause.

Royal expert advises Harry to talk to Prince Charles before writing his memoir

The memoir will be ghostwritten by J. R. Moehringer, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author who has previously documented Nike founder Phil Knight and tennis star Andre Agassi. In late 2022, Prince Harry's "intimate" memoir is likely to be released.

After his memoir is published, Prince Harry should expect his son to write about him in the future, according to a royal expert. This comes after news of an impending book surfaced last month; and Marlene Koenig, a seasoned author, and blogger on all matters related to the royal family is encouraging Prince Harry to speak with Prince Charles before the book's release.

Harry has been working on a book for almost a year and has recently signed a deal with Penguin Random House to publish it. The Royal Family is said to be concerned about what the estranged figure may say in the book, MIRROR reported.

The revelation has supposedly caused fear in Buckingham Palace, as reported last month. According to expert assumptions, Prince William will be severely harmed by Prince Harry's upcoming tell-all memoir.

Ingrid Seward, a royal commentator, has brought this claim forward. She feels Prince William will bear the brunt of the backlash following Prince Harry's forthcoming memoir.

