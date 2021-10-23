Joe Biden allegedly got coached by a CNN host who helped him navigate questions he missed in another Town Hall event that did not go smoothly. The live Town Hall only demonstrated how Biden handled queries, there was still much difficulty and unclear mumbled answers.

Many had criticized the way the president has suffered through painful public appearances creating more confusion. But despite the grilling on many issues that have no satisfactory answers, media might have just spun everything and the White House as well.

Joe Biden gaffed during the latest CNN Town Hall event

US president Joe Biden seemingly gaffed and miscued in a live CNN Town Hall last Thursday, and it was another public appearance that did not help the public perception. However, the media always glosses over these events and interprets them differently.

The conservatives had a front-row seat to difficulties seen, especially getting noteworthy answers to the threatening crisis on supply chains and immigration, which his VP Kamala Harris has avoided, reported the Express UK.

During the live town hall held in Baltimore, there was an instance when the CNN host Anderson Cooper had to wade in to assist the president who was lost in the questions.

Biden has gotten adverse reactions by many missteps from national scandals and crises, like forcing vaccines, a lousy supply chain, and the Afghan pullout.

At one point, the president talks about the supply chain with 40% of all products going to the US, which is in Los Angeles, west coast, then he looked lost by saying what he was doing there, noted by News here.

Joe Biden obviously got coached by CNN host then stated, 'Long Beach,' which he affirmed.

Read Also: Sky News Host Dubs POTUS as 'Sliding Biden' After President's Ratings Reveal Americans' Disapproval

President Biden's approval ratings are tanking, poll reveals

A bipartisan reaction to the flailing White House resulted in poll numbers that went under despite alleged media cover-up, as his administration dismantled the once good economy. Another is a good start with vaccines and therapies that did not prevent more deaths in 2021.

Even CNBC, in a new All-America Economic Survey, showed a low 41% of the US approve of the administration's handling, and it was a 52% that disapproved in the last Thursday release. It shows that the White House is not in touch, according to critics, cited the Hill.

Polls results show that inflation and COVID-19 pandemic has a rise of 16% concern from a survey taken before this one.

Biden was asked a question in the town hall about the surge in illegal immigrants in the southern border, and he gave a cryptic answer why he had not gone there. As the leader of the United States, many feel he's causing the surge for plausible reasons like raising the voter base of Democrats via illegal immigrants.

Biden mentions he has been there and that he should go, then added he does not have the time to visit. He added that natural disasters struck areas that needed more attention than a broken border bringing in infected immigrants.

Many of the press have been subjected to snubs by the president in a limited number of interviews. Donald Trump engaged all the media and never shied away from it as presidents should be transparent. Before the CNN Town Hall, the president did his last interview on August 18, more than two months ago.

