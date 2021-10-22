Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti recently accused MMA fighter Conor McGregor of attacking him while partying at a hotel.

According to reports, Facchinetti filed a formal complaint against McGregor after saying that the athlete was dangerous.

The Italian DJ revealed that Facchinetti invited him and several others for a party at a hotel. But when the DJ told McGregor that he and his group wanted to leave, the MMA fighter reportedly lashed out at them.

McGregor reportedly hit Facchinetti on his mouth and nose, which resulted in an alleged concussion. After detailing the incident with his wife and friends, they encouraged him to file charges against McGregor.

Police officers are reviewing hotel CCTV footage

A spokesperson for St. Regis Rome released a statement regarding the CCTV footage to help the police investigate.

"We continue to offer the police our full support in their investigation, and have shared all available CCTV with them," the spokesperson told CNN.

Conor McGregor's long list of altercations

This is not the first time that McGregor has been involved in an altercation. Two years ago, he pleaded guilty to an assault charge after he admitted to punching a man at a bar in Dublin, Ireland.

Last month, the MMA fighter also got into an altercation with musician Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Music Awards.

According to TMZ, McGregor became enraged after asking for a photo with Kelly, but his request was denied. Kelly then pushed McGregor, which resulted in the athlete falling backward and spilling his drink.

Why is Conor trying to fight Machine Gun Kelly at the VMA awards. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MoN9qa9guU — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) September 13, 2021

Read Also: Boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao Eyes Fight With Conor McGregor, Then Possibly Philippine Presidency

A video of the altercation was uploaded online, and it shows a group of security officers separating the two. At one point in the clip, McGregor charges at Kelly before the officers move the musician away.

In 2019, McGregor was suspended from the UFC for six months and was fined $50,000 for a brawl he got into after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas.

Three years ago, McGregor assaulted a press bus carrying fighters out of a press event at the Barclays Center. The incident was reportedly in retaliation for involving Nurmagomedov, where the latter confronted McGregor's friend and training partner, Artem Lobov.

McGregor managed to avoid a prison sentence when he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

The MMA fighter also completed 25 hours of community service following multiple counts of assault and criminal mischief after the bus attack.

In 2017, McGregor did not attend his scheduled court appearance to answer for a speeding citation.

According to GQ, that was the third time that McGregor failed to show up in court. Even the athlete's lawyer, Graham Kenny, said that he didn't have any idea where McGregor was.

Conor McGregor issues fake apology

In 2016, McGregor shocked fans and critics during his interview post-fight.

"I've spent a lot of time, Joe, slaying everybody in the company. Backstage, I'm starting fights with everybody. I've ridiculed everyone on the roster. I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, I'd like to take this chance to apologize... to absolutely nobody. The double champ does what the [expletive] he wants!" McGregor said via Essentially Sports.

Related Article: Conor McGregor Suffers Horrific Leg Injury

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.