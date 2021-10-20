During today's meetings concerning Afghanistan, the Taliban were welcomed in Moscow as Russia strives to exert influence over the new leadership.

To establish a lasting peace in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that "forming a fully inclusive government properly representing the interests of not just all ethnic groups but all political parties of the nation" is required.

Despite designating the Taliban as a terror organization in 2003 and never removing it from the list, Russia has tried for years to develop connections with the group.

Russia to send humanitarian aid in Afghanistan

Russian law makes any communication with such organizations illegal, but the Foreign Ministry has reacted to queries about the apparent inconsistency by arguing that talks with the Taliban are necessary for helping Afghanistan stabilize.

Unlike many other nations, Russia has kept its embassy in Kabul open and its ambassador has maintained frequent communication with the Taliban since the Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital in August.

Per Daily Mail, Lavrov praised the Taliban for their efforts to stabilize the country's military-political situation and secure the proper functioning of state institutions.

Simultaneously, he emphasized the need of upholding human rights and implementing balanced social programs, noting that he had discussed these concerns with the Taliban delegation prior to the discussions. Lavrov stated that a shipment of humanitarian aid would be sent to Afghanistan soon.

Russia has led the appeal for foreign assistance, aware that any spillover of the Afghan conflict may jeopardize regional stability.

The Taliban's resurgence has sparked international concerns about a return to the Taliban's hardline Islamist rule of the 1990s, when they hosted Osama bin Laden's al Qaeda movement and committed heinous human rights violations such as public stonings and the marginalization of women at work and in schools.

Taliban claims it made progress after gaining power

Since regaining power, the Taliban have claimed that they have made rapid progress in opening up their administration and ensuring women's rights, and that they pose no danger to any other country.

"Isolating Afghanistan is in no one's interests," said Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy prime minister who led the group, CNN reported.

Although countries across the globe, including Russia, have refused to recognize the Taliban administration, the declaration acknowledged the "new reality" of their rise to power.

The lack of a US delegation from the meeting was also noted by the Russian foreign minister, who expressed his hope that the US will continue to engage effectively in the Afghan issue.

The US said that it will not participate in this round of discussions in Moscow owing to technological issues, but that it would do so in the future. He said that Moscow was pleased with the Afghan authorities' assistance in ensuring the safety of Russians in Afghanistan and the efficient running of its mission.

The ISIS delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow and discussed bilateral relations and regional stability, according to Tolo News, citing Afghanistan's foreign ministry. Russia guaranteed the Afghan side of future cooperation, as per CGTV.

