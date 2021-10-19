A recent allegation revealed that the Biden administration is secretly flying planes full of young migrants into suburban areas of New York in an effort to relocate the enormous surge of individuals arriving from the southern border.

As the border crisis has slowed the operations of local immigration officers, charter aircraft from Texas have begun dumping swarms of underage migrants. Flights have been taking place since at least August, according to people familiar with the situation.

Planes trasport underage migrants to New York suburban

Last week, two aircraft were spotted landing at Westchester County Airport, with the majority of passengers seeming to be children, youths, and some migrants in their twenties. Some of the passengers were later sighted in New Jersey with sponsors or relatives, or being transported to a Long Island residential facility.

An analysis of online flight-tracking data from the outlet showed over 2,000 migrants who crossed the US border from Mexico have arrived outside White Plains on 21 flights since August 8. According to further data, several of the flights arrived between midnight and 6:30 am, with two coming from Houston at 2:13 a.m. and 4:29 a.m. on August 20, despite a voluntary curfew in effect at the time.

On Wednesday, reporters saw two buses leave the Westchester airport transporting about 100 people who arrived on a McDonnell Douglas MD-83, one of the most recent underage migrant sightings.

Per Washington Examiner, Elise Stefanik, a Republican from New York, slammed the covert process in a tweet Tuesday morning "Joe Biden's border crisis has gotten out of control! He is now bringing his problem to New York."

The arrivals' timing implies a measure of concealment, raising questions about how the Biden administration is dealing with the influx of unaccompanied minors crossing the border.

Biden administration brings border problems in other states

According to the New York Post, underage migrants arriving at the airport are usually spotted carrying backpacks and are subsequently driven to places like the Bronx, upstate Newburgh, Bridgeport, Brooklyn, Queens, and Danbury in Connecticut.

According to the newspaper, a bus departed Westchester airport and rapidly traveled along the Hutchinson River Parkway - which is presently closed to commercial vehicles - before crossing the Throgs Neck Bridge.

It landed at MercyFirst, a non-profit residential facility in Syosset, Long Island, sponsored by the Catholic Sisters of Mercy to offer shelter for vulnerable children and adolescents at approximately 12:30 am on Saturday. MercyFirst has a contract with the federal government to provide residential care for "immigrant youth," according to the website.

Also on Wednesday, two buses carrying about 100 passengers were observed departing the airport and headed to the Thomas Edison Service Area off the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge. A similar scenario was recorded in Jacksonville, Florida, when numerous planes bound for Westchester allegedly made a pit stop.

According to the newspaper, a Boeing 737-700 landed at Jacksonville International Airport soon after 10 pm, with local officers standing watch while 10 to 15 passengers wearing similar white baseball hats exited aboard a bus. The party arrived at Twin Oaks Academy, a juvenile detention center in the Apalachicola National Forest outside Tallahassee, after a two-hour trip, as per Daily Mail.

