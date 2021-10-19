Colin Powell surprised both Republicans and Democrats in 2008 when he decided to endorse Barack Obama two weeks before the presidential election.

At the time, Republicans thought that Powell would endorse John McCain, who was a close friend of his.

Why Colin Powell's endorsement of Barack Obama was important

In his statement, Powell explained his decision by saying that he thinks the country needs generational change. But what made Powell's decision to endorse Obama even more surprising had nothing to do with their being from different parties.

Instead, it was because Powell barely even knew Obama at the time. But he observed the ex-POTUS presidential campaign and was impressed by Obama's intellectual vigor.

His decision to endorse Obama opened a different view of the American presidency. After all, he reportedly believed that Obama represented the future.

Barack Obama mourns Colin Powell's death

Following Powell's death on Monday at the age of 84, Obama honored his good friend by calling him an exemplary soldier and patriot.

"Everyone who worked with General Powell appreciated his clarity of thought, insistence on seeing all sides, and ability to execute," Obama said. "And although he'd be the first to acknowledge that he didn't get every call right, his actions reflected what he believed was best for America and the people he served," Obama said via CNN.

Obama also said that he was impressed by Powell's willingness to cross the political divide at a time when a lot of people questioned his faith and spread conspiracy theories about him.

Powell also endorsed Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election. And he also supported Joe Biden during his presidential campaign last year.

Read Also: Joe Biden Faces Shrinking Timetable to Salvage Build Back Better Agenda as Grip on Allies Weakens

Colin Powell died from COVID-19 complications

In July, the former secretary of state, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and retired Army general, revealed that he had myeloma cancer and Parkinson's disease. Myeloma cancer is a type of cancer that attacks the plasma cells that are supposed to suppress the body's immune system.

Powell died from complications from COVID-19. Even though vaccinated, those that are immunocompromised are at a higher risk of getting the virus.

At the time, Powell said that he was still in good shape and urged everyone not to feel sorry for him. After all, he's already 84 years old, according to the Washington Post.

During his interview, Powell revealed that he goes to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to get all kinds of tests. Since he's a former chairman, the staff at the hospital want him to survive. Powell said that he would usually go to the hospital by himself, and then he would get a series of blood tests before he went back home.

Joe Biden releases statement on Colin Powell's death

Meanwhile, Powell also has a close relationship with Biden. Following his death, the POTUS also released a statement saying that Powell would be remembered as one of the greatest Americans.

In his statement, Biden also detailed his working relationship with Powell from the time when he was still a senator. The POTUS revealed that they do not always agree on many things, but Powell always treated him with respect.

Related Article: Joe Biden COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Plan Faces Blowback as FDA Rejects Proposal to Give Every Vaccinated American Extra Shot

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.