Four individuals were injured in a gunshot at an Alabama high school football game. During a game on Friday night, gunfire erupted outside the Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Fans fleeing and players plunging to the ground for protection are seen on video. Four people were injured in a gunshot during a high school football game in Alabama on Friday night, one of them is in critical condition.

At the Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, gunfire erupted just before 10pm during the fourth quarter of a game between Vigor and Williamson high schools, Business Insider reported.

Football game turned to shooting scene

According to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine, between five and seven bullets were fired on an exit ramp outside the stadium. Prine said three individuals and one woman were brought to nearby hospitals, one of whom was in severe condition. Two of the victims were under the age of eighteen.

On Saturday, the Mobile Police Department published a photograph of three "suspects of interest" and asked the public for help in locating them. No arrests have been made, and the motivation for the shooting is still unknown, however Prine speculated that two men were involved in an incident around the time of the shooting.

He described the gunshot as an isolated event and said he didn't feel the public was in any danger. Fans fleeing for the stadium exits and athletes diving on the ground for safety are shown in video footage of the incident shared on social media.

"Cover yourself and protect yourself," the public address announcer can be heard saying. This isn't the first time the Ladd-Peebles Stadium has been the scene of a shooting.

According to AL, a shooting happened at the end of a football game between LeFlore and Williamson high schools in 2019. Nine people were injured. A 17-year-old was subsequently apprehended by police.

On Monday, Kei'lan's family started a GoFundMe campaign to help Christina Barnes, Kei'lan's mother, relocate. You may make a donation here. "Nothing is better than having your child still here with you," Prewitt said on Monday, adding that Kei'lan's mother, Christina Barnes, is grateful for the arrests.

When the shots were fired, Kei'lan was in his bedroom, wearing his favorite red Beats. Nearby, a dictionary was open. After the bullets rang out, Barnes continuously yelled her son's name. He was her only son and firstborn child.

Barnes is at a loss for words, according to Prewitt, and is seeking for new living arrangements for herself and Kei'lan's three younger sisters.

Another Alabama crime involving a teen

Meanwhile, two Alabama men have been charged with murder for their alleged participation in a drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy on Friday night while he was playing on his iPad in his room.

On Monday, Julian Lamont Gordon, 21, and James Deanthony Reed, 18, were being detained without bond on capital murder charges.

On Friday night, Kei'lan Allen was lying in his bed in Tuscaloosa's Washington Square area when his family's home was attacked by gunshots. One of the bullets passed through the window of the 13-year-old and struck him in the head, killing him.

The incident was believed to be directed at one of Kei'lan's elder family members, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department. On Friday night, officers had to fold business cards and use them as temporary evidence markers because there were so many bullet casings on the road, according to the department's Facebook post.

Allen was a straight-A student, said Allen's cousin, who wrote on a GoFundMe that he leaves behind three younger sisters and his parents. Anyone who knows Kei'lan knows that he was all about peace and staying to himself, said Prewitt on the fundraiser's website. He was never a bother to anyone or a troubled youngster, as per his cousin.

