After a shooting at a bar in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday, several individuals were injured, and one person was confirmed dead.

The incident happened early in the morning inside the Seventh Street Truck Bar. During the event, police claimed they received calls from people "frantically" pleading for help, according to a news release.

Dozens of people injured in Minnesota bar shooting

Officers observed 15 persons with gunshot wounds when they arrived around 12:15 am, and "worked with good Samaritans to give help." Fourteen individuals were sent to local hospitals, and a woman in her twenties died, as per The Business Insider.

The incident has left the neighborhood "devastated," according to St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. In a Sunday afternoon update, the St. Paul Police Department said three men were detained in connection with the incident.

Police confirmed the men are being treated at a hospital and will be placed into the Ramsey City prison to "await a charging decision" once they are discharged.

The St. Paul Police Department stated on Twitter that Terry Lorenzo Brown, Jr., 33, Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, and Jeffrey Orlando Hoffman, 32, are all in arrest and being treated at the hospital for injuries sustained during the early Sunday morning altercation.

According to the statement, police "worked with good Samaritans" to assist the injured and secure the area. One lady was pronounced dead, subsequently identified as 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley by her family. The statement stated that 14 additional patients were transferred to hospitals and are likely to survive.

2 suspects charged in connection with the incident

Terry Lorenzo Brown Jr. of St. Paul, Minnesota is charged with one count of second-degree murder and 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to KARE, citing a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court. Devondre Trevon Phillips of Las Vegas is charged with 12 counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Both Brown and Phillips are still in the hospital. Late Sunday, a third man, 32-year-old Jeffrey Orlando Hoffman, was arrested in connection with the shooting, although he had not been charged as of 5 pm Monday.

On Sunday morning, the Seventh Street Truck Park did not immediately respond to an email requesting a comment. The phone at the bar, which features a big food hall with food trucks inside, was unanswered.

Later that morning, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter condemned the violence, The NY Times reported. The number of killings in Minnesota's capital city is reaching another terrible milestone.

According to the police, the bar shooting on Sunday morning raised the overall number of killings for the year to 32. Last year, there were 34 homicides, tying a high recorded in 1992.

Representative Betty McCollum, a Democrat from Minnesota who represents St. Paul, sent a series of tweets on Sunday morning lamenting the loss of life.

