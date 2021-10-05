After the Queen issued an official portrait showing off her heirs, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thought the "entire institution" was conspiring against them, according to an updated book.

The Monarch posted a wonderful photo of herself with her son Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William, and the youngest future king, Prince George, to commemorate the start of the year 2020. It was taken in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace, and it set out the British Monarchy's future as well as being a nice family portrait.

However, there has been a lot of conjecture that the snap sparked a stir within the royal walls. Andrew Morton believes it made Meghan Markle and Prince Harry rethink their place in 'The Firm' in a revised edition of his unauthorized book, 'Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.'

Only a few days later, on January 8, Meghan and Harry stunned the world when they announced on social media that they would be stepping down from their senior positions. They said that they wanted to "carve out a progressive new position inside the institution" while becoming financially independent, saying they had spent "many months" thinking about the choice.

In two high-profile interviews since then, the pair have spoken out about their choice to leave, as per MIRROR. While on an open-top bus tour of LA with James Cordon, Prince Harry was the first to explain their decision.

Queen Elizabeth caught in Pandora Papers

Meanwhile, the Pandora Papers have identified Queen Elizabeth II in relation to a $91 million property sale involving an entity that gives her official public financing, Newsweek reported.

Based on a leak of millions of confidential papers, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists has thrown light on the financial arrangements of the world's wealthy and powerful.

According to one disclosure, The Crown Estate, which is officially controlled by the Monarch, was involved in a property deal that netted a trust related to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev $42 million profit.

There's even a possibility that a money-laundering inquiry may be warranted to see whether illicit money was involved at any point. However, the Crown Estate has begun an investigation into the purchase, and the queen's relationship with the group is tense.

While it does give formal public financing to the royal family, she does not profit directly from it and is not engaged in management choices.

Read Also: Sarah Ferguson Likely To Face Court Amid Prince Andrew's Sexual Abuse Case

Her majesty was "extremely generous" to the Sussexes

According to a royal historian, the Queen was "extremely generous" to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when they departed the Royal Family. Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, just returned from a whirlwind trip to New York City, their first major outing since stepping down as senior royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to the 9/11 memorial and met with Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul of New York State. Meghan also read to pupils at a Harlem school from her children's book "The Bench" in an effort to promote literacy.

The couple then returned to California and settled into their home in the celebrity-studded Montecito neighborhood. The couple's friend, US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, who attended their wedding, is among the celebrities who reside in the green enclave.

Prince Harry has been across the Atlantic twice since the Sussexes left the Royal Family and came to the United States. He went to the United Kingdom in April for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, and the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year, which will mark her historic 70 years on the throne, is one of the next major events for the Royal Family. Hugo Vickers, a royal historian, spoke with Express.co.uk about the event, as well as Meghan and Harry's royal farewell.

The novelist and broadcaster have published biographies of a number of famous people from the twentieth century, including Greta Garbo and the Queen Mother. He has also served as chairman of the Jubilee Walkway Trust and the Commonwealth Walkway Trust, as well as being involved in some of the planning for the Jubilee next year.

Related Article: Queen Elizabeth Speaks About Prince Philip For the First Time as Her Majesty Loses Grip on Royal Family Ahead of Platinum

@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.