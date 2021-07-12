Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, will be baptized in a different way than her brother Archie and previous Royal children. The Royal Family is bound by numerous traditions, and royal christenings have traditionally followed a set of guidelines.

However, Lilibet, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's newborn baby, will most certainly break a tradition that her brother Archie and cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have kept. Because Harry and Meghan now live in the United States, their newborn girl will miss out on one Royal custom that stretches back to Queen Victoria's reign when she is baptized.

Lilibet might be the key to the Royal Family's reconciliation

A Royal commentator, on the other hand, feels that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new baby, Lilibet, might be the key to resolving the feud between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal family. Some speculate that the Royal conflict began with Harry's long-held grudge against his older brother, Prince William, as per Cheat Sheet.

The two princes were raised for different futures, according to biographer Robert Lacey; and their differences became increasingly evident as they grew older. The tension between Prince Harry and Prince William allegedly increased when Meghan joined the scene in 2016. Prince William encouraged Harry to take things slowly with Meghan, something the younger prince did not agree with.

Regardless of Harry and Meghan's plans for Lilibet's christening, insiders recently said that the Sussexes and Cambridges are making strides toward reconciliation. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are allegedly "in a better" place now, according to Us Weekly.

The insider said, "Kate even sent Meghan a gift for the baby. They're in a better place and have exchanged texts since the birth of Lilibet."

During the recent opening ceremony for a statue dedicated to Princess Diana, Harry and William reportedly bonded, as per the outlet. Kate, on the other hand, has three children with William: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Even though the brothers gathered on July 1 to dedicate a new statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, their spouses and children were not present. Out of respect for Prince Harry and Prince William, the Royal family wanted the event to be only about the Princess of Wales' sons and not about the public issue, a source said.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's dilemma

According to a Royal expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to make a "difficult decision" about whether or not to reveal photos of their daughter following her baptism. The baptism of five-week-old Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor raises issues about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's position in public life, according to Royal writer Daniela Elser. Unlike their two-year-old son Archie, no pictures of Lilibet have been made public.

Although the baby is eighth in line to the queen and was named after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's childhood nickname, the child has been deemed unfit for the crown. While the Sussexes may aspire to provide their daughter with the same amount of seclusion that Prince Harry was denied as a child growing up in the Royal spotlight, the sad fact is that they still inhabit a peculiar hazy space between public personalities and private individuals, according to Elser.

The Royal writer brought up the controversy surrounding Meghan and Harry's refusal to identify Archie's godparents after his christening while they were still senior and full-time royals. Elser added that the baptism of Lilibet has the potential to "improve or further damage" Harry's relationship with the royal family, MIRROR reported.

