Joe Biden honored the law enforcement officers that risked their lives during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot during an event this weekend.

On Saturday, the POTUS also paid tribute to the fallen law enforcement officers at the 40th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service.

According to reports, Biden stood on a podium positioned precisely where the violent mob tried to block his ascension to the presidency.

"Nine months ago, your brothers and sisters thwarted an unconstitutional and fundamentally un-American attack on our nation's values and our votes. Because of you, democracy survived. Because of these men and women, we avoided a catastrophe, but their heroism came at a cost to you and your families," Biden said via WHYY.

Biden also mentioned the deaths of his first wife and two children, which made his speech more relatable to those in attendance.

Joe Biden vows to provide resources to law enforcement officers

In his speech, the POTUS also vowed to provide law enforcement officers with more resources amid the ongoing defunding of the police political movement.

Biden touted provisions in the American Rescue Plan to fund various police departments. He also vowed his support for funding for community policing and mental health services, according to Police1.

Months ago, Biden tried to pass a police overhaul bill to tighten practices following the death of George Floyd. However, the talks ended in September without reaching an agreement.

But the POTUS continues to push for his police overhaul bill while exploring more executive actions to make police officers more accountable if they break the law.

Those involved in the riot will be held accountable

In recent months, Biden has also been holding those involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot accountable.

Two weeks ago, reports claimed that the president approved the release of all documents relating to the insurrection that killed over 400 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020.

The documents that will be released could include Donald Trump's conversations about the Capitol riot before, during, and after it took place.

To date, Trump continues to spread false claims about the 2020 election. Even though he lost to Biden via a considerable margin, the former POTUS continues to say that he should've won.

Trump has also asked select states to conduct an audit because he believes that the election was rigged.

However, Trump is still unable to provide any concrete proof that he won over Biden. And his stance on the matter has become even more controversial because it was his supporters that flocked to the Capitol to prevent the Senate from declaring Biden the winner in last year's election.

To make things worse, Trump seemingly justified the harrowing events that took place on Jan. 6, saying that the real insurrection happened on Nov. 3, which was the date of the presidential election, and not during the Capitol riot.

Despite his unfounded claims, Biden and his administration are slowly but surely making arrests to ensure that perpetrators will be punished.

Veteran officer arrested

On Friday, a veteran officer working for the US Capitol Police was arrested after he was accused of encouraging one suspect to hide evidence of their involvement during the Jan. 6 attack.

According to NPR, the officer, who worked for the Capitol Police for nearly 25 years, faces two counts of obstruction of justice and is also placed on administrative leave.

