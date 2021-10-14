Some Republicans continue to show their public support of Donald Trump even as investigations into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot continue.

As of press writing, at least three Republican officials continue to stand by Trump's allegations from last week when he said that the real insurrection was on Nov. 3 and not Jan. 6.

After Joe Biden was named the winner of the 2020 Election, the ex-POTUS has not stopped saying that it was rigged. Until today, Trump continues to say that he should've won the election.

Republicans continue to support Donald Trump

Last weekend, Sen. Chuck Grassley joined Trump at a rally in Des Moines, where he talked about the former president's 91 percent approval rating among Republicans.

Grassley also announced that he would be running for his eighth term in Senate, which seemed timely because the confirmation was made shortly after he showed Trump his support.

The independent state legislature doctrine is misused

Other than Grassley, Rep. Steve Scalise, the second-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, refused to answer an important question during an interview.

When asked if he thinks the 2020 election was rigged, Scalise said that some states did not adhere to their state-passed laws that govern the election for president.

According to the Huffington Post, the Republicans use a tactic known as the independent state legislature doctrine.

This tactic is one of their ways of saying that they were cheated during the election without using controversial words such as rigged, stolen, or fraud.

Republicans do not want to weigh in on the Capitol riot

Additionally, it gives Republicans the opportunity to question the election result without making it seem like they are positing a wild conspiracy theory.

The publication also claimed that some Republicans tend to change the subject when asked to comment on the 2020 election result.

For instance, Rep. Chip Roy talked about the dead bodies in Texas after he was asked to comment on Trump's allegations that the election result was rigged.

Despite the ongoing criticisms from his critics, Trump continues to decry the 2020 election fraud and attack the work of the bipartisan congressional committee that's been investigating the Capitol riot.

"You cannot study Jan. 6 without studying the reason it happened, Nov. 3. If we had an honest media this Election would have been overturned many months ago, but our media is almost as corrupt as our political system," Trump said in a statement.

Donald Trump wants to invoke his executive privilege

According to The Independent last week, reports revealed that Trump was planning on invoking his executive privilege in the Capitol riot investigation.

However, there's a possibility for Joe Biden to overturn this request. The POTUS already approved the release of some of the documents relating to the Jan. 6 event that took many lives.

White House Counsel Dana Remus also said that Biden has defined that an affirmation of Trump's executive privilege is not in the best interest of Americans.

Once applied, all document requests will be released virtually, which includes everything relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

