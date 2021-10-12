Experts say President Joe Biden may become entangled in an FBI probe into Hunter's finances since emails show the father and son shared accounts and paid each other's expenses.

Emails between Hunter and Eric Schwerin, his business partner at Rosemont Seneca, reveal Schwerin was working on Joe Biden's taxes, according to emails recovered from Hunter's abandoned laptop.

Schwerin talked of the father and son paying one other's bills and even handling proposals for a book contract for the then-vice president, as well as overseeing Joe Biden's senate papers donation to the University of Delaware.

Joe Biden may be a target of the investigation

It's unknown why Schwerin maintained such a close relationship with the vice president rather than government employees in the Vice President's Office.

Hunter's statement that he and his father had a common bank account raises serious doubts about whether cash from the purported joint account was used for Hunter's week-long bender with a prostitute in a Hollywood hotel in May 2018.

In a public statement in December, Hunter Biden revealed that he was under federal investigation for his tax issues.

If money was moving between Hunter and his father, a veteran federal prosecutor and expert on money laundering and criminal tax law told DailyMail.com, it could make Joe Biden a target of the investigation - but that investigators would have a hard time meeting down with the president.

Liberals had plenty of reasons to ignore the Hunter Biden tale throughout the presidential campaign. For one thing, it was pushed by Donald Trump, whose government was mired in its own ethical issues and who couldn't prove that Hunter Biden's work for a Ukrainian energy firm impacted his father's conduct as vice president.

And it was unclear what to make of the supposed material leak from Hunter Biden's laptop, especially when social media firms attempted to block access to the story and a slew of former US intelligence officials rejected it as "Russian misinformation."

Following the election, it seemed the whole Hunter Biden saga might fade away amid Trump's efforts to overturn the result, the storming of the Capitol, and an ongoing pandemic. Instead, he has remained in the headlines.

White House defends Hunter Biden's artwork transactions

Hunter Biden recently announced that he would begin selling paintings, with beginning prices as high as $500,000. It was a considerable sum for a debut artist, and it instantly raised fears that individuals looking to gain favor with the president might overpay for his son's work.

The White House reacted by saying that the buyers' identity would be kept hidden from both the painter and the public and that the art dealer would be responsible for clearing out any questionable clients.

Per POLITICO, many ethical experts have slammed the deal, including Walter Shaub, the former head of the Office of Government Ethics, who called the sums of money involved "absolutely appalling."

Despite The NY Post's story that prospective purchasers are being screened ahead of a delayed New York gallery display, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated on Tuesday that the identities of those who buy the first son Hunter Biden's paintings would stay anonymous.

According to Psaki at her daily press briefing, the White House doesn't know the identities of the purchasers who reportedly paid $75,000 each for five paintings of the first son's work ahead of a Hollywood display this month.

Psaki emphasized that the reported vetting of potential buyers does not mean the end of a highly criticized White House-brokered agreement in which the purchases will stay anonymous, thus preventing influence peddling.

