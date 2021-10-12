After the Biden administration canceled all border construction contracts, more than $100 million worth of border wall materials is going to waste in Texas.

According to Bill Melugin of Fox News, there is enough steel to build a border wall for over 100 miles, but only around 14 miles were finished when Trump left office.

The Fox Flight Team has been documenting about 10,000 steel panels that have been sitting outside, unused, since January. The panels were intended to be used in the construction of a border wall.

President Joe Biden halts border wall construction

Melugin and his team captured pictures of the border wall in La Joya, Texas, where it abruptly ends. Just half a mile of the town's border was built, leaving the remainder open and allowing people to freely cross.

Rodney Scott, Biden's former border security coordinator, stated on "Special Report" that the US was paying $5 million per day for border contracts that were on hold, implying that the US was paying for work that was not finished under President Joe Biden.

NEW: What does it look like to not build the border wall? Our drone is overhead in Pharr, TX at one location where steel for the border wall has been baking in the sun & going to waste since January. Tens of millions of dollars worth of steel here already paid for. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/RTdiMTyqAh — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 11, 2021

After President Biden halted plans to build a wall along the US-Mexico border, hundreds of piled steel columns worth $100 million dollars have been left to rust.

The footage, which Fox News got via drone, showed enough material to construct hundreds of kilometers of border wall in Pharr, Texas. Taxpayers have already paid for the steel columns.

The Biden administration was exposed in July as squandering $3 million per day by refusing to build the border wall.

According to a report from Republicans for the Senate subcommittee on Government Operations and Border Management under the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the costly per day amount is going to contractors to guard all the materials - such as steel and concrete - that are lying around in the desert for the project. It was also used to pay contractors when the project was on hold.

Read Also: Jen Psaki Insists Joe Biden's Health Is Great Despite Chronic Hacking Sparks Concern, Blames Pandemic For President's Poor Approval Ratings

Surge of illegal immigrants continues

Despite funding already been transferred to the Department of Defense for the project, Biden promised on Day One that he would cease building further of former President Donald Trump's renowned border wall.

According to Ranking Member James Lankford's assessment, Biden's suspension attempts have cost taxpayers between $1.837 billion and $2.087 billion since he took office on January 20, 2021.

According to the Daily Mail, the Department of Homeland Security canceled the last of President Trump's border wall contracts over the weekend.

The decision by the Department of Homeland Security comes amid an uptick in migrant arrests at the border. Over 30,000 Haitian migrants flooded the border in Del Rio, Texas, last month, overwhelming border officials.

Despite Biden's administration's claims that mass migrants would not be let into the United States, Mayorkas revealed that over 12,000 of those illegal immigrants were released into the interior to have their asylum petitions assessed at a later date.

The cancellations were denounced by prominent Republican senators on Friday as unproductive and irresponsible, National Review via MSN reported.

Related Article: Joe Biden Faces Shrinking Timetable To Salvage Build Back Better Agenda as Grip on Allies Weakens



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.