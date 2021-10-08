"Squid Game" instantly became one of the most popular TV shows on Netflix after it premiered in September. And it seems that the relatable storylines are what drew audiences to the hit Korean drama.

Fans of "Squid Game" already know that the series focuses on a group of debt-ridden individuals that participated in a series of games in exchange for millions.

However, the six games in the show are life-threatening because losing just one game could get the participants killed.

What is 'Squid Game' really about?

But beyond the exciting and thrilling games lies an even bigger story.

"Squid Game" director Hwang Dong-hyuk recently explained that the series reflects the competitive society people live in today. "Squid Game" is also a story about losers and those who struggle with everyday life because they have nothing.

The director also revealed that the two characters from "Squid Game" were inspired by two of his closest friends. Seong Gi-hun and Cho Sang-woo were named after two of his oldest friends, aka his inner clones.

"They represent the two sides of me. Like Gi-hun, I was raised by a single mother in a financially troubled environment in Ssangmun-dong. At the same time, like Sang-woo, I went to Seoul National University and my entire neighborhood praised me and had high expectations of me," he told CNN.

Read Also: 'Squid Game' Season 2 Predictions, Theory: Old Man Il Nam Is Gi Hun's Biological Dad; Multiple Clues Hint At Their Relationship

Is 'Squid Game' Season 2 confirmed?

Other than these exciting details, fans of "Squid Game" have an even bigger question in mind. Following the success of the nine-episode series, audiences are wondering if there will be a second season.

Shortly after "Squid Game" was released last month, Hwang Dong-hyuk said that he's not in a rush to write Season 2. He also said that it never crossed his mind to think of more storylines for the characters.

Weeks later, the director said the publication "Squid Game" Season 2 hasn't been confirmed, and he knows that many people are enthusiastic about the series. As a result, he can't help but contemplate the future of the show.

During his interview with Variety, the Korean director said that he wouldn't jump into "Squid Game" Season 2 unless he had a compelling story in mind. After all, there's more pressure because millions of fans loved the first installment.

What is the possible plot for 'Squid Game' Season 2?

If "Squid Game" Season 2 will get a green light from Netflix, Hwang Dong-hyuk and the writers will have plenty of storylines to explore.

For instance, fans would love to know what happened to Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) now that he knows Il Nam's (Oh Young-soo) role in the game.

Since Gi-hun opted to stay in Korea instead of traveling to the United States to see his daughter, he could return to the game and figure out who's really behind it.

After all, Il Nam, who created the game, is already dead, but a new group is about to embark on their journey to winning millions.

Other than Gi-hun, audiences are also dying to know if Joon-ho (Wi Ha-joon) is still alive. The character was shot dead in "Squid Game," but his body was never found. So, it's possible that he's still alive and is working with his older brother, the Front Man, according to Screen Rant.

Related Article: Is 'Squid Game' Season 2 Confirmed? Director Shares What the New Focus Would Be

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.