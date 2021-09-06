A recent survey indicates former President Donald Trump is the favorite to win the United States presidential election in 2024, narrowly beating Democratic incumbent Joe Biden.

According to a nationwide Emerson College poll, if the two men were to face off in 2024, Trump would win by a slim margin, with 47 percent to Biden's 46 percent. Biden's job approval is divided among registered voters.

Poll shows Americans dissatisfied with Biden's job

Around 47 percent disapprove and 46 percent approve of his job as president, according to the poll and the remaining 7% were uncertain. Sixty percent of Democrats questioned indicated they would support Biden as the Democratic presidential contender in 2024, while 39% said they would prefer someone else.

In a hypothetical GOP primary with seven other candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, and former South Carolina Governor and ex-UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, 67 percent of Republican voters said they would vote for Trump.

When matched against all other Republican candidates, including DeSantis, Biden is the clear favorite to win in a hypothetical presidential election in 2024. The poll revealed that 71 percent of Democrats and 69 percent of Republicans said they were very likely to vote in the 2022 midterm elections, as per Newsweek via MSN.

The revelation comes as the former head of the Ulster Unionist Party has warned the US president about his support for the Northern Ireland Protocol. In a letter to President Joe Biden, David Trimble warned that Biden's support for the protocol might lead to "civil unrest" in Northern Ireland, Daily Mail reported.

Trimble has asked Joe Biden to abandon his support for the Northern Ireland Protocol, warning that the post-Brexit border regulations might lead to bigotry. By siding with the European Union on the matter, the architect of the Good Friday Agreement accused the White House of "contributing to the harm being inflicted" to the peace deal.

To avoid the reintroduction of a land border with the Republic, the protocol, which was negotiated as part of the Brexit deal, requires inspections on goods traveling from the United Kingdom to Northern Ireland to be carried out at ports. However, the regulations have created commercial disruption and enraged unionists, who have asked that they be repealed, claiming that they constitute a barrier between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Boris Johnson has urged Brussels to rewrite the protocol on several occasions, but the bloc has stated that it is reluctant to do so. The EU has stated that it is prepared to make minor adjustments to the regulations to make them easier to implement.

The two parties are still in negotiations about how to improve critical sticking points, but there has been little progress. The protocol had been forced on the people of Northern Ireland without their permission, according to Lord Trimble, who has Irish heritage.

Biden's approval rating plummeted following the Afghanistan chaos

Following the tumultuous departure of American soldiers from Afghanistan, Biden's popularity has plummeted. According to a poll done by NPR, PBS NewsHour, and Marist, it has dropped to 43%.

Biden's approval rating was 49 percent in August and only 36% of independent voters approve of Biden's job performance, while 55% disapprove.

According to a Morning Consult survey, Biden's popularity rating hit new lows last week, falling below 50% for the first time in his presidency. Meanwhile, Trump continues to hint about a possible White House comeback.

He's been ramping up his public criticism of Biden's handling of the Afghanistan drawdown. He chastised the president for handing over a "kill list" of individuals waiting to be evacuated from the war-torn nation to Taliban terrorists.

Trump called the United States "weak and pathetic," and said that the troops were being directed by individuals who had no concept of what they were doing. As he attacked Biden's plan of withdrawing soldiers before civilians, the Republican said the Afghan situation was the result of "the dumbest move ever undertaken in US history."

Per The Sun, he released an advertisement dubbed "failure," which featured a montage of video clips and still pictures criticizing Biden for the Taliban's quick takeover of Afghanistan. If he decides to run for President again in 2024, this might be the first TV ad of his campaign. Trump is expected to announce his candidacy for president "any day now," according to Ohio congressman Jim Jordan.

