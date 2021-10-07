While a fourth wave of stimulus checks at the federal level is still up in the air months after progressive legislators and suffering Americans pushed for it, certain people can anticipate another round of payments depending on where they live in the US.

President Joe Biden campaigned for the White House on his Build Back Better program, which aims to rebuild the US economy, which was decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Rescue Plan, which was passed in March, was the first step of that plan.

With federal pandemic unemployment benefits due to expire, the economy stalling, and a vaccine campaign that had failed to take off, the broad measure attempted to address the urgent issues the US was facing.

You might miss these federal stimulus payments

The bill approved a third batch of stimulus payments worth up to $1,400 for all eligible Americans. Since then, there have been requests for more cash to be pushed into US households still suffering from the impacts of the pandemic's economic catastrophe, as per AS.com.

In the spring of 2020, the first of three rounds of stimulus checks was approved, with eligible Americans receiving $1,200. Soon after, requests for the measure to be made recurrent for the duration of the pandemic arose in response to the increase to household income to prop up the economy, which was facing the biggest surge in unemployment since the Great Depression.

Senators and members of Congress wrote to President Joe Biden after the third round of stimulus checks was approved, encouraging him to endorse the idea as part of the wider Build Back Better initiative.

The Biden administration's response has been muted, with press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters in the spring that Biden is "happy to hear from a range of ideas," but that "he's also proposed what he thinks will be the most effective for putting people back to work, to getting us through this pivotal period of time, and also to making us more competitive over the long term."

There's another stimulus check waiting for you next year

Per BGR, You will be eligible for extra money from the government depending on whether or not you have a child in 2021. When you file your taxes in 2022, you'll most likely receive $1,400.

Not only will new parents receive a $1,400 stimulus check if they fall below a particular income threshold, but there is also the possibility of an increased child tax credit. That means you and your family will have more money to spend on increasing your family.

Parents have received and will continue to receive payments in 2021 that are essentially advance payments for 2022. There's another reason why you only got half of the $3,600.

That's because the stimulus plan stipulated that parents would receive some money now and some later. That will happen in 2022. As a result, you may earn $1,800 or $1,500 next year.

The stimulus checks were issued at a time when the unemployment rate was at an all-time high. The majority of individuals lost their employment as a result of the countrywide closure. Despite getting a substantial amount of cash, unemployment rates did not drop significantly.

Food and other necessities were still in short supply in the houses. In December, the majority of families experienced food and critical commodity shortages.

Almost 35% of the population was having trouble managing their households. Food and other daily essentials were difficult to come by for most households. The second round of stimulus money did not appear to make much of a difference. By the end of January, the proportion had remained constant.

The American people are still clamoring for stimulus checks. The likelihood of the government authorizing one, on the other hand, is slim. The Democrats are pushing hard for a $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan.

The unemployment rate and the number of current vacancies have remained constant. This might force the federal government to provide a fourth round of stimulus payments, as per Digital Market News.

