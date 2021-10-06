United States President Joe Biden is facing lagging approval ratings in a recent national survey of how Americans support his administration's actions and efforts in addressing many key issues.

The Democrat's approval rating stood at just 38% and had a disapproval rating of 53% based on a Wednesday survey released by Quinnipiac University. The recent numbers show a drop from the president's previous ratings of 42% approval and 50% disapproval conducted by the same university last month.

Biden's Lagging Approval Ratings

Biden received negative scores in the double digits in all but one key issue that was asked in the recent poll conducted from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4. The majority of the people the survey questioned argued that the Biden administration was not capable of tackling the issues as the country's federal government.

Tim Malloy, a polling analyst at Quinnipiac University said that President Biden was facing several challenges during his presidency. The Democrat is losing the American people's trust, having his leadership doubted, and being challenged on his overall competency. The president's poll ratings continue to drop, a situation that has not been seen since the scrutiny of the Trump administration, Fox News reported.

While the Quinnipiac poll put Biden's approval rating at 38%, FiveThirtyEight analyzed various polls that showed the president's ratings remained at 44%. Biden continues to maintain an impressive rating from Democrats, with an approval rating of 80% but lags when it comes to Republicans and independents, which made up the majority of the Quinnipiac poll.

Only 32% of independents found Biden's actions and decisions as president of the United States appropriate and effective. The numbers are far higher than the Democrat's approval ratings among Republicans, which sits at only 4%.

Read Also: Joe Biden, China's Xi Jinping Agree To Hold Virtual Summit; US Argues Establishing "Guardrails" Amid Growing Contest Between Two Powers

Many of the respondents criticized the U.S. president's decision to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan where only 28% approved of his course of action. Biden's handling of the military, taxes, foreign policy, immigration, and the Mexican border received negative approval from a number of those surveyed, USA Today reported.

International Issues

The situation comes as Biden struggles to address international issues, most notable is his current stalemate with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The United States and China have been in rising tensions after the American president denounced the Asian country's alleged human rights abuses against minority Uyghurs.

Biden also criticized Beijing for its failure to cooperate with international investigators who are looking into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. The arguments have resulted in lagging progress of trade and climate issues as Biden continues to alienate European allies, including France.

The United States received widespread criticism from French authorities after the American nation made a deal with Australia. The agreement resulted in a loss of a deal between France and Australia.

On the other hand, Chinese authorities hoped that Biden's approach would be similar to what former President Barack Obama took during his presidency. The former leader apologized for the tensions between the two countries and committed to fostering friendly relationships to work on areas of mutual interest and ignore controversial issues, Yahoo News reported.



Related Article: Biden Criticized Over Orders to DOJ To Analyze 'Disturbing Trend' of Harassment, Threats Against School Officials

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.