Taiwan is on the edge after China said an invasion is imminent after sending dozens of incursions into the island's air defense identification zone (ADIZ). But, these pronouncements by Beijing were set aside after British and American carrier groups with other nations were in the Indo-Pacific for drills.

Beijing taunts Taipei that World War 3 is at their doorstep is taken aback when the HMS Queen Elizabeth, USS Ronald Reagan, and USS Carl Vinson, with their combined forces, make a big statement to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the mainland.

Last Monday, the Global Times ran an editorial saying whether Australia would like to be cannon fodder like Taipei by siding with the US. Joe Biden is fronting his allies to stop China, as Beijing accused the US afraid of losing.

US, UK carrier groups makes a statement in the Indo-Pacific

Chinese media said last Tuesday, the US-Taiwan tandem is audacious that any chance for negotiation is getting too little, and a face-off might be inevitable anytime soon, reported the Daily Mail.

The report said that the People's Republic of China (PRC) would not back off from the threat of war with the US, saying Taipei should be ready.

Since Friday, the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) has entered the ADIZ of Taiwan, will the last incursion of 56 jets last Monday. Increasing fears of an invasion as Xi Jinping promised.

Washington has never officially acknowledged the Republic of China (ROC) or Taiwan, but official deals with China instead. Taiwan is on edge, but the pivot of many forces in the Indo-Pacific due to American influence may backfire. Having British and American carrier groups will make China think twice for now.

Taipei is ready in defense

Last Tuesday, President Tsai-Ing Wen stated her government would do anything to defend the island, saying the allies are vital to protecting from the mainland communists.

Cavalry includes the Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth in transit in the Philippine Sea, with the Nimitz supercarriers the USS Ronald Reagan, USS Carl Vinson, and Japan's helicopter destroyer JS Ise in the multinational flotilla of warships. The fleet has warships from six nations that engaged in drills during the weekend while China shadowed the large battle group in a tense atmosphere.

Beijing is critical as the armed group affects the power balance in the South China Sea, pushing its weight against the Republic of China, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

According to President Tsai, if the island was to be overrun by the communist, that will result in tragic consequences for peace in Asia and democracy that will have far-reaching effects, noted the Hindu.

Taipei would prefer to have peace with the mainland but will not allow its way of life to be threatened. The communist will pay in spades if they invade, as Tsai called an end to invade the nation's ADIZ. Chinese state media said the incursion is like preparations for the big day when they will retake the island. It will be Beijing's decision that will affect the outcome.

The AUKUS deal has escalated the tension, with the UK and Australia pulled in by the US to fight. Joe Biden said that war is an option to redeem the loss in Kabul, which is why the pivot to Asia. Taiwan is on edge as China chants war, while the British and American carrier groups do drills in the Indo-Pacific.

