The South China Sea edges into conflict as the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) trails the US and British carrier strike groups (CSGs). The PLAN is keeping an eye on their activities in the Indo-Pacific. China has issue new maritime rules for all ships passing the area, especially military vessels.

Friction in the South China Sea had reached a critical threshold when satellite images revealed a Chinese warship stalking UK and US carrier groups.

This part of the world is a powder keg waiting to explode as China is getting bolder, and not considering Joe Biden political savvy as the situation degrades.

Tensions ride as nations claim territory in the South China Sea

It is one of the most contested bodies of water with several Asian nations, with China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. For the most part, everyone is on edge due to China's claims and belligerence against its neighbors, reported Express UK.

China has built bases on the reclaimed atolls and asserted itself in the world's busiest shipping lane as well.

Planned freedom of navigation operation(FONOP), which doubles as a show of strength, the Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth with support ships will pass in the South China Sea, which will undoubtedly ruffle Beijing's feathers.

Just this Monday, the UK CSG 21 was seen transiting the Bashi Channel.

When they reached the South China Sea, Chinese authorities were tracking the HMS Queen Elizabeth and the US strike groups, as seen in the satellite photographs.

Off-limits to the allies!

This follows months after Chinese state media vowed to "forcibly remove" all ships that stray dangerously close to islands it controls.

According to a Beijing academic, China gives wine to its friend but uses a shotgun on wolves. Clearly a warning for the west to stay out of Beijing's business.

So, Queen Elizabeth and her support ships are on deployment worldwide, as its inaugural event to visit many ports of entry. To date, the ship has represented Britain in joint military drills with other nations.

The Global Times recently said that Beijing would be doing several drills throughout it in several locations.

One expert said the drill is not for the UK warships but demonstrates how prepared they are. If the Royal Navy will do FONOPs close to Sino islands and reefs found there.

US and British carrier strike groups exercise Freedom of Navigation Operations in the South China Sea

Earlier in May of the year, the Chinese military's Southern Theatre Command mentioned the USS Curtis Wilbur went close to the Paracel's without permission, cited Reuters.

The US action trampled and jeopardized regional peace and stability. But the US 7th Fleet said that it lawfully crossed international waters at the Paracel Islands.

Most Chinese military's comments were false, it added.

A record-breaking number of 38 Chinese military jets were spotted in Taiwan's ADIZ, placing the two nations on the precipice of conflict.

Taiwan is a challenging subject for China after Chiang Kai-shek left the Chinese mainland in 1949, noted History, to establish the island. Anxiety has increased in recent months, fearing China's president-elect, Xi Jinping, will use armed power to unify Taiwan with the rest of the country as the South China Sea edges into conflict.

