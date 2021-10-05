Joe Biden has agreed to reverse a previous ruling regarding abortion that Donald Trump put in place during his administration.

According to reports, Biden reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, also known as Title X. The taxpayer-funded program allots a $250 million budget for clinics to provide birth control and other primary healthcare services to low-income women.

During Trump's administration, the Title X program was barred. And it prevented clinics from referring patients for abortion. This resulted in the mass exit of service providers that have ties with Planned Parenthood.

POTUS's decision can help restore federal family planning program

Following Biden's decision to reverse the ban, the Department of Health and Human Services said that the move could help restore the federal family planning program the way it was run during Barack Obama's presidency.

At the time, clinics were able to refer women seeking help to get an abortion to a provider.

"I have heard that almost everywhere in the country people have made the decision that conditions will be good for them to return to the program. My sense is that people have been waiting for the rule," Clare Coleman, president of the National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association, said via the Huffington Post.

Texas law banning abortion after six weeks approved

Before Trump banned abortion referrals, it was estimated that family planning clients served approximately 3.8 million. But this number dropped by 40 percent after the Trump policy was put in place.

In other states such as Texas and Mississippi, there are fears that abortion may completely be banned and that law can overturn the 1973 Roe V. Wade decision to legalize abortion.

The Supreme Court already allowed the Texas law to take effect, which bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Mississippi is also in the process of pushing for the same law that will ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Last month, Biden slammed the Supreme Court for refusing to block Texas's six-week abortion ban, according to Texas Tribune.

The POTUS said that that law doesn't also allow exceptions for pregnancy due to rape or incest. As such, it could empower strangers and incentivize them to make with the prospect of making money.

Illinois Democratic State Rep Kelly Cassidy fighting for TEXAS bill

Following the new Texas law, Illinois Democratic State Rep Kelly Cassidy has filed a bill that, if approved, would allow women to sue men for unwanted pregnancies, according to Komo News.

Cassidy said this is their response to Texas's highly restrictive abortion law, which they believe isn't fair for women who became pregnant due to sexual abuse or rape.

If a case is won under The Expanding Abortion Services Act or TEXAS bill, half of the money they will get will be donated to a public stated fund to pay for abortions for residents of Texas and nearby counties.

However, it will take some time before the TEXAS bill can go into effect. And Cassidy first needs the signature of the House, the Senate, and Gov. JB Pritzker.

