ICE Arrests Nearly 800 Migrants In 'First Of Its Kind' 4-Day 'Operation Tidal Wave'

In a "first of its kind" operation, ICE arrested nearly 800 migrants by partnering with law enforcement officials deputized as immigration enforcement agents.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) partnered with Florida law enforcement to arrest 780 migrants in the country illegally during a four-day operation dubbed "Operation Tidal Wave," officials announced.

Acting ICE director Todd Lyons told ABC News that ICE can deputize state and local law enforcement to assist in immigration enforcement using 287(g), also known as the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act, and use it as a "force multiplier. "

"This operation is significant is because it's the first of its kind," Lyons said. "State troopers, local police officers, county sheriffs—they're our eyes and ears."

Of the 780 arrests, 275 individuals had final orders of removal and are expected to be deported swiftly, ICE said.

ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan said the model will expand beyond Florida, utilizing state and local officers to identify and detain migrants during their routine duties.

"We've seen historic partnerships with the state of Texas...in Virginia, as well as many other states that are coming to the table," Sheahan said. "Even states that you wouldn't necessarily always think of as border states."

Since the start of President Trump's administration, ICE has signed 428 new 287(g) agreements, a 371% increase, according to Lyons.

"We brought a 'whole the government' approach," Lyons emphasized, "With cooperative jurisdictions that want to help ICE secure communities in neighborhoods and remove public safety threats from our neighborhoods."

