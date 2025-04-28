U.S. Immigration

ICE Deports 2-Year-Old US Citizen: 'Illegal and Unconstitutional,' Says Judge

By
US ICE

ICE agents deported a 2-year-old U.S. citizen, something a federal judge Louisiana said could be "illegal and unconstitutional."

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty wrote that "The Government contends that this is all okay because the mother wishes that the child be deported with her. But the Court doesn't know that," NBC News reported.

Doughty noted that the child was a U.S. citizen and that it is "illegal and unconstitutional to deport, detain for deportation, or recommend deportation of a US citizen," the BBC reported.

NBC News reported that the court attempted to contact the child's mother as part of the deportation process to ask her what her intentions were for the child and whether she wanted to make arrangements for the child to stay in the U.S. with other caregivers. However, by then, the plane was in the air and on its way to Honduras.

The woman's attorney, Mich P. González, said the woman was prevented from contacting legal representation or family members by ICE. "ICE is mischaracterizing that this was her wish," González told NBC News. "This woman was held in an undisclosed hotel."

Doughty has scheduled a May 16 hearing on the matter, writing that the hearing was "In the interest of dispelling our strong suspicion that the Government just deported a U.S. citizen with no meaningful process."

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Ice, Louisiana, Deportation
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
ICE Arrests Nearly 800 Migrants in Florida in ‘First of

ICE Arrests Nearly 800 Migrants In 'First Of Its Kind' 4-Day 'Operation Tidal Wave'

Zelensky is pleading for the Western coalition that has been helping Kyiv to hold strong
North Korean Missile Fired By Russia At Kyiv Contained US-Made Parts: Zelensky
The Russian army says it has driven Ukraine out of the border Kursk region with the help of North Korean soldiers
Russia Says Retook Kursk From Ukraine With North Korean Help
newborn
Mother Arrested For Allegedly Selling Newborn Baby For $2,300 To Couple
Australia: 3 Drown, 1 Critical in Beach Near Melbourne
Mysterious Sea Creature With Fang-Like Teeth Washes On Beach
Editor's Pick
California Hollywood Sign
Economy

California Overtakes Japan To Become World's Fourth-Largest Economy — But Challenges Loom

Gold hit $2,141.79 per ounce to break a record it had reached in December
China

China's First 'Gold Melting ATM' Goes Viral As Customers Deposit Jewelry, Get Paid For Value

Tauseef MUSTAFA
India

'Like A Storm': Witnesses Describe Deadly Kashmir Attack

Colombia
World

Colombia Faces Worst Humanitarian Outlook Since Peace Deal, Report Warns