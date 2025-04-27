Decapitated Bodies Discovered Near Acapulco's Tourist Zone In Guerrero

Security forces rushed into the La Laja neighborhood in Acapulco, Guerrero, on Saturday morning after receiving reports of a grim discovery. Neighbors near El Veladero National Park had found plastic bags filled with human remains scattered along a walkway.

Authorities responded swiftly. Teams from the National Guard, State Police, Navy, and forensic specialists from the State Attorney General's Office came out to secure the area and collect the evidence, per multiple local news outlets. The victim, who hasn't been identified yet, was found without a head and with missing arms and legs.

Adding to the case, sources said a threatening note was found near the body, reportedly signed by a criminal group. Officials haven't shared what the message said or what group it belonged to.

While the investigation unfolded, another violent scene developed a few miles away.

Travelers on the Acapulco-Pinotepa Nacional highway, near Cuajinicuilapa, came across another decapitated body along the roadside.

Authorities have confirmed the victim was a man believed to be from the nearby town of San Nicolás. He was wearing beige shorts, his head was wrapped in a black T-shirt, and his feet were tied with chains.

As of now, authorities haven't confirmed his identity either. His body, like the earlier victim's, was taken to the local medical examiner's office while investigators dug for answers.

Both cases represent a broader problem. From April 14 to April 25, Guerrero has seen at least 57 murders, according to Mexico's National Security Council.

