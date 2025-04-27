U.S. Crime & Justice

Decapitated Bodies Discovered Near Acapulco's Tourist Zone In Guerrero

By
MEXICO-VIOLENCE-SECURITY-EASTER
This aerial view shows the beaches in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico on April 17, 2025.

Security forces rushed into the La Laja neighborhood in Acapulco, Guerrero, on Saturday morning after receiving reports of a grim discovery. Neighbors near El Veladero National Park had found plastic bags filled with human remains scattered along a walkway.

Authorities responded swiftly. Teams from the National Guard, State Police, Navy, and forensic specialists from the State Attorney General's Office came out to secure the area and collect the evidence, per multiple local news outlets. The victim, who hasn't been identified yet, was found without a head and with missing arms and legs.

Adding to the case, sources said a threatening note was found near the body, reportedly signed by a criminal group. Officials haven't shared what the message said or what group it belonged to.

While the investigation unfolded, another violent scene developed a few miles away.
Travelers on the Acapulco-Pinotepa Nacional highway, near Cuajinicuilapa, came across another decapitated body along the roadside.

Authorities have confirmed the victim was a man believed to be from the nearby town of San Nicolás. He was wearing beige shorts, his head was wrapped in a black T-shirt, and his feet were tied with chains.

As of now, authorities haven't confirmed his identity either. His body, like the earlier victim's, was taken to the local medical examiner's office while investigators dug for answers.

Both cases represent a broader problem. From April 14 to April 25, Guerrero has seen at least 57 murders, according to Mexico's National Security Council.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Guerrero, Homicide, Mexico

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
ICE Arrests Nearly 800 Migrants in Florida in ‘First of

ICE Arrests Nearly 800 Migrants In 'First Of Its Kind' 4-Day 'Operation Tidal Wave'

Zelensky is pleading for the Western coalition that has been helping Kyiv to hold strong
North Korean Missile Fired By Russia At Kyiv Contained US-Made Parts: Zelensky
The Russian army says it has driven Ukraine out of the border Kursk region with the help of North Korean soldiers
Russia Says Retook Kursk From Ukraine With North Korean Help
newborn
Mother Arrested For Allegedly Selling Newborn Baby For $2,300 To Couple
Australia: 3 Drown, 1 Critical in Beach Near Melbourne
Mysterious Sea Creature With Fang-Like Teeth Washes On Beach
Editor's Pick
California Hollywood Sign
Economy

California Overtakes Japan To Become World's Fourth-Largest Economy — But Challenges Loom

Gold hit $2,141.79 per ounce to break a record it had reached in December
China

China's First 'Gold Melting ATM' Goes Viral As Customers Deposit Jewelry, Get Paid For Value

Tauseef MUSTAFA
India

'Like A Storm': Witnesses Describe Deadly Kashmir Attack

Colombia
World

Colombia Faces Worst Humanitarian Outlook Since Peace Deal, Report Warns