Teenager Dies By Drowning In Lake After Canoe Capsizes

A teenager in Raymond has died by drowning in Governors Lake after the canoe that they were riding capsizes as they were not wearing a life jacket.

Officials found the deceased body of the teenager on Sunday morning after four people allegedly went canoeing around midnight. Authorities added that three of the individuals were able to return to shore safely and called for help when they realized that their friend was missing.

Teen Drowns in Governors Lake

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was from Raymond and his identity has not been revealed to the public following the tragic incident. When first responders arrived at the scene, they searched for the teenager through the early morning and about 8:00 a.m.

The conservation officers who were part of the search team were able to find the body of the victim about 30 to 60 feet away from shore in about nine feet of water. In a statement, New Hampshire State Police - Marine Patrol said that investigators believe the teen's death was accidental but that the situation was still under investigation, according to WMUR.

One resident, Kyle Bergeron, who has lived at his home on Governor's Drive, which is near the site of the teen's drowning, was surprised to see emergency vehicles on the street early in the morning. He said that it was something that he had never seen before in the neighborhood.

The resident said that when he came out first thing in the morning, he saw search and rescue trucks outside and wondered what was going on. Bergeron noted that he had never experienced anything similar but knew that a group of boys used to play down the road.

Authorities are withholding the name of the teenager who drowned until an autopsy is performed on Monday to confirm the cause and manner of death. Officials are asking anyone who has information that could help the investigation to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@DOS.NH.GOV, Yahoo News reported.

A Similar Tragic Incident

There was a similar incident at Rourkela where a minor boy died after drowning in the Koel River, which is near the Pump House area of Koel Nagar. The incident happened after two friends went out in the afternoon to bathe and play in the river.

Witnesses said that the boys unknowingly drifted into a deeper part of the river where one struggled to save his friend. The friend cried out and altered locals for help, where people from the nearby Jhiripani village recovered the drowning boy's body and called authorities.

The victim was transferred to Ispat General Hospital (IGH) and immediate efforts were made to save his life. However, doctors later declared him dead on arrival due to the severity of his condition, as per Pragativadi.

