The Taliban responded and killed many militants during an assault on an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) affiliate's base hours after a fatal explosion outside a Kabul mosque, the Taliban claimed Monday.

Bombing Outside the Mosque

In a recently published article in Newsweek, a roadside bomb murdered five people outside the Eid Gah mosque on Sunday. Despite the fact that no claim of responsibility for the assault was made, ISIS was suspected. Three individuals were detained, according to Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed Taliban troops stormed an ISIS operations center in the northern suburb of Khair Khana, where he was attending his mother's burial ceremony. Mujahid refused to say how many ISIS militants were killed or if any Taliban fighters were injured in the assault.

ISIS has increased assaults against its enemies in eastern Afghanistan since the Taliban took control in mid-August; but recent moves indicate that ISIS may be moving closer to the capital, according to a recently published article in ALJAZEERA.

Security Is a Growing Challenge to the Taliban

The blast highlighted the Taliban's increasing difficulties just weeks after they seized control of Afghanistan in a blitz assault that culminated in their seizure of Kabul on August 15. The Taliban used to carry out bombing and shooting assaults on a regular basis during the US occupation of Afghanistan, but they now have to contend with other armed organizations employing the same tactics.

The Taliban is struggling to manage the nation without the enormous foreign assistance provided to the US-backed administration they destroyed, and the increasing security difficulties come at a time when the economy is in free fall, as per CBS News.

Since the coup in mid-August, the ISKP has increased its assaults against the Taliban. It has a significant presence in Nangarhar's eastern province, where it has claimed responsibility for numerous murders in Jalalabad, the provincial capital. Attacks in Kabul have been uncommon so far, but ISKP has shown indications of extending its presence beyond the east and closer to the city in recent weeks.

The Reemergence of ISIS-K in Afghanistan

After being damaged by a massive US bombing campaign aimed against them in the eastern portion of the nation in 2019, ISIS reemerged in Afghanistan in 2020. They were held responsible for a terrible assault on a maternity facility in 2020, which claimed the lives of 24 people, including newborn infants.

They were found guilty earlier this year of a horrific assault on a school in Afghanistan's mainly Shiite Dasht-e-Barchi district, which killed more than 80 children. ISIS claimed responsibility for the explosion outside Kabul airport on August 26 that killed more than 169 Afghans and 13 US military personnel. Thousands of civilians were attempting to get to the airport to flee Taliban control.

Meanwhile, ISIS has a significant presence in Nangarhar's eastern region and considers the Taliban to be an adversary. ISIS has claimed responsibility for numerous assaults against the Taliban, including several murders in Jalalabad, the province capital.

