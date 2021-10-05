As the group marched throughout New York City Monday against COVID-19 vaccination requirements, the demonstration became violent.

New York City Department of Education's Vaccine Mandate

The event started in Brooklyn at the New York City Department of Education's offices (DOE). Teachers had until this past Friday to get at least one dose of the COVID vaccination, or they would be barred from returning to work, according to the Department of Education's new employee requirement. Brendan Gutenschwager, an independent reporter, recorded video of the events as they occurred, as per Newsweek.

It was predicted that rejecting the vaccination would result in the layoff of up to 8,000 DOE workers. However, according to Danielle Filson, press secretary for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said on Twitter that 95 percent of DOE employees had been vaccinated, this figure reflects the minority.

Mayor de Blasio said, "Our parents need to know their kids will be safe. They entrust us with their children. That's what this mandate is all about. Every adult in our schools is now vaccinated, and that's going to be the rule going forward," according to a published report in Business Insider.

Protest Turns Violent

The huge throng then crossed the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan; many holding anti-vaccine placards and banners while the demonstrations continued. Many could be heard shouting slogans like "wake up New York" and "We the People Will Not Comply" as they marched across the city.

The protestors were also spotted jeering at restaurant patrons and putting stickers and placards on their tables. Patrons must provide evidence of vaccination to eat inside under a new city-wide requirement, according to a report published in Daily News.

The demonstration became violent after that, with protesters knocking down different outdoor furniture. Protesters swarmed on a mobile COVID testing unit in Union Square, turning its tent upside down and smashing down tables and chairs, according to video. The tent and tables were able to be put back in place by the police.

Demonstrators Moved Across Manhattan and Ended Up at the Office of the Australian Consulate in New York

Following these events, the throng continued to move across Manhattan, ultimately arriving at the Australian embassy in New York. Australia has a reputation for having some of the strictest COVID restrictions in the world. While the number of cases is increasing throughout the country, the coronavirus has only claimed the lives of 1,346 people.

Some protestors were spotted holding both American and Australian flags as they gathered outside the embassy building. "[The protestors] have so much free time now," one marcher with a megaphone said to the throng, "and we're going to be at schools, and we're going to be giving out flyers to the parents." No one from the consulate's office seemed to interact with the demonstrators.

Meanwhile, Gutenschwager also recorded two FDNY firemen fist-bumping protestors outside a Manhattan firehouse, as well as a uniformed police officer applauding for the demonstrators on the steps of one of Manhattan's courthouses.

