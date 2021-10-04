A former federal prosecutor said Brian Laundrie's parents may face obstruction and accessory charges if they gave law police false information.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie have not been charged with any crimes as of yet. Critics, on the other hand, have been monitoring their every move and are dubious of their assertions that they have no knowledge of their son Brian's whereabouts.

The family remained silent about Gabby Petito's disappearance, and it wasn't until last week that Dog the Bounty Hunter revealed that Brian Laundrie and his parents spent September 1-3 and September 6-8 camping at Fort De Soto Park.

Protestors swarm on Brian Laundrie's home

He went on to say that on the second visit, just the parents stayed. Even though Petito lived with the Laundrie family before she and Brian went to travel across the country and explore national parks, the family has been tight-lipped since her abduction.

Brian Laundrie returned to his parents on September 1 without his former girlfriend Gabby Petito, who was in the van with him as they went around. Petito's remains were discovered in Grand Teton National Park on September 19 at a campsite where she slept in the van with Laundrie in late August by an FBI-led search team.

Brian has only been referred to as a "person of interest" in the Petito case until now, as per Daily Mail. His lone accusation is that he used a debit card illegally to get more than $1,000 by allegedly using a bank card that was not his without authorization.

As protestors continue to swarm on Brian Laundrie's home, his parents have been forced to receive their mail in the dark. Since Gabby Petito's corpse was discovered, Chris and Roberta Laundrie have received a barrage of criticism for their silence and actions regarding their son Brian Laundrie still missing.

Chris can now be seen sneaking out in the middle of the night to get their mail while ignoring a reporter's inquiries, according to footage obtained by Fox News. But the reporter's queries are answered with silence as Chris returns to his home in North Fork, Florida, with his wife.

Man claims to speak with Brian Laundrie

Brian's parents allege that the last time they saw their lost son was on September 14 when he went missing from the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Florida. But it wasn't until September 17 that the Laundries reported him missing.

The FBI is looking for Brian, who is the lone person of interest after Petito's death, for using an illegal debit card and pin code to access two bank accounts on August 30 and September 1.

Per The Sun, the teenage traveler and his parents, Chris, 62, and Roberta, 55, reportedly refused to assist with authorities who were urgently looking for Gabby Petito following a road trip with Brian when she vanished.

The public has chastised his family for failing to assist in the search for Gabby, who was reported missing by her family days after Brian returned to Florida without her.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie have "behaved strangely" since the death of their son's girlfriend; and authorities may use GPS to follow their car's travels, according to a forensics expert.

On Monday, the Haywood County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina published a 911 call from a man who claimed to have talked with Brian Laundrie on the Appalachian Trail near the Tennessee-North Carolina border.

