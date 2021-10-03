A hiker claims to have spotted Brian Laundrie, the lover of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old travel blogger whose death was deemed a homicide by investigators in a case that has riveted America.

Dennis Davis, a Florida engineer, claimed he thought he spoke with Brian Laundrie on a road near the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina, near the Tennessee border.

Laundrie, who had been sought by authorities in connection with her death while on their cross-country road trip, was charged last week with using her bank debit card illegally. In June, the pair set out on their journey in her van, uploading videos on social media along the way.

Laundrie, 23, was served with a search warrant after a grand jury in Wyoming indicted him on a single count of illegally using the card and Petito's personal identification number. He was not charged in connection with her death, as per The independent.

Brian Laundrie's sister met him twice

The actions of the still-missing Brian Laundrie upon his return to Florida without Gabby Petito, as well as statements made by his sister during the September search that led to the discovery of Petito's death, are still being investigated.

According to a story, attorney Steve Bertolino claimed that sister Cassie Laundrie saw her brother Brian twice following his return to his parents' North Port, Florida, home on September 1.

Law enforcement is still looking for Brian Laundrie, who was reported missing by his parents, who say he went to the vast Carlton Reserve in Sarasota on September 14 with a bag but left behind his money and phone. Three days later, on September 17, police were notified, and a multi-day hunt for Laundrie started.

They expressed concern that he could have hurt himself. They insist they have no idea where he is. Petito's corpse was discovered on September 19 in a secluded camping location in Wyoming. Her death was eventually declared a homicide by a coroner, as per Orlando Sentinel via MSN.

While Laundrie has not been charged in Petito's homicide, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for him last week, charging him with unauthorized use of a debit card, alleging he used a Capital One Bankcard and someone's personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges totaling more than $1,000 during the time Petito was missing. They didn't specify who owned the card.

Dog The Bounty Hunter makes own search for Brian Laundrie

Meanwhile, Dog the Bounty Hunter claims tips are still coming in as he searches for Gabby Petito's wanted fiance Brian Laundrie - but he isn't sharing any leads with law police, according to the TV personality.

Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, joined the search for Laundrie, 23, late last month at the request of his followers, shortly after Gabby's remains were discovered at a Wyoming campground on September 19.

Dog claims he has received over 2,000 possible leads in the case in the days afterward and has been combing Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, Florida since last Tuesday. The Bounty Hunter was then challenged to explain how his search differs from that of police and the FBI, who have so far concentrated their efforts in Carlton Reserve.

Dog then stated that he will not be collaborating with police authorities on his own inquiry into Laundrie's disappearance. Dog was spotted wading into marshy waters within Fort De Soto on Sunday, brandishing a Taser.

In an Instagram post, he was accompanied by a team of investigators on boats. Lyssa Chapman, Dog's daughter, also revealed yesterday on Twitter that she had joined the desperate hunt for Laundrie, The Sun reported.

