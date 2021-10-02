Stephanie Grisham, Melania and Donald Trump's former senior aide, is releasing a new memoir titled, "I'll Take Your Questions Now."

In her memoir, Grisham reveals new details regarding her time at the White House, but the Trumps are questioning her agenda.

Melania released a statement through her office saying that the intent behind Grisham's memoir is obvious.

"It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump," Melania's office told the Washington Post.

Donald Trump hopes to get his voice back following Stephanie Grisham's new memoir

Donald also released a separate statement earlier this week calling Grisham's publishers "sleaze bags" that continue to report "boring garbage."

The former POTUS added that the day would come when he and MAGA would have their voice back and receive fair treatment from the press.

Donald's spokesperson, Liz Harrington, believes that Grisham is cashing in on her former boss by telling lies about him and his wife.

In "I'll Take Your Questions Now," Grisham calls Melania Rapunzel, which references a Disney character that was forced to hide inside a tower.

Melania Trump rarely left her White House residence to work

According to the former senior aide, she rarely saw Melania at her office in the East Wing during the four years that she worked at the White House.

Grisham also joked that Melania had already been working from home way before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. And whenever she would be called to have meetings, they would gather in the Map Room across the residences.

The author also claimed that Melania prioritized her self-care, and she rarely wakes up before 10 a.m.

Melania Trump, Donald Trump obsessed with reports about them

Other than this, Grisham also claimed that Melania and her husband obsessively read all the news that are written about them.

"Like her husband and all of his kids, Mrs. Trump scrutinized her press clippings like an expert architect focusing on blueprints. No detail was overlooked, nothing missed her eye. She had Google alerts set up for herself and saw everything," Grisham wrote via CNN.

Donald Trump alleged affair upset Melania Trump

Melania was also, allegedly, upset when the rumors broke out that Donald had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen MacDougal.

As a result, the ex-FLOTUS refused to ride on the same motorcade with Donald when they attended the 2018 State of the Union address.

This isn't the first time that someone discussed their relationship with Melania via a memoir.

The Trumps were criticized in another memoir

Last year, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff also shed light on her complicated relationship with Melania in the book "Melania and Me."

Wolkoff claimed that Melania and Donald's daughter, Ivanka Trump, do not always get along. The former first lady allegedly launched Operation Block Ivanka to ensure that the latter won't steal her spotlight.

Melania didn't care what the public thought of her. After all, the former first lady allegedly used to say that pleasing everyone is not her priority, Wolfkoff claimed via the New York Times.

