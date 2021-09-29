Melania Trump earned the reputation as one of the most distant first ladies of the United States because she rarely sat down for interviews.

So, when she stepped out in public wearing a statement jacket that says, "I really don't care, do you?" fans and critics were both quick to assume that this was Melania Trump's way of sending her message.

But in Robert Costa's book "Peril," the author said that the ex-FLOTUS is very different from the steely persona that she seems to have when making public appearances.

Costa said that when it was time to say goodbye to her staff and helpers at the White House, Melania seemingly became teary-eyed.

"Trump, with First Lady Melania Trump, came down from the residence early on January 20. The staff of the White House - the cooks, and butlers and housekeepers - waited for them shortly before 8 a.m. in the Diplomatic Reception Room. As the first couple entered, staff clapped and some shed tears as the president thanked them for their service and shook their hands," Costa wrote in "Peril" via She Knows.

Melania Trump showed emotion after the end of Donald Trump's presidency

Melania reportedly went down while wearing her sunglasses indoors. And those that spoke to her to say their goodbyes noticed that she was teary-eyed.

According to Yahoo! News, there are many reasons why Melania became a tad bit emotional during her last day at the White House.

Possibly, she was just overwhelmed from that entire month; that is why she became teary-eyed. Unfortunately, no one knows for sure what the former first lady thinks about last year's elections because she does not usually give interviews.

Melania Trump rarely smiles because she's not a faker

Last year, Donald Trump's wife's lack of expression also became a topic for discussion.

In the book "Free Melania: The Unauthorized Biography" author Kate Bennett said that one of the things that the public finds most troubling about Melania is that she does not smile.

Bennett also said that many people had asked her if there was something wrong with Melania because she always looked angry. The public is curious about why Melania always seems so serious when she is with her husband.

Bennett explained that Melania doesn't usually smile for the cameras because she is not a faker, via Express.

During one of their conversations, the ex-FLOTUS told Bennett that she is not the type to smile because there are cameras everywhere. Additionally, Melania's heritage and the country she is from dictate that smiling a non-genuine smile is not a common practice.

Melania was born and raised in Slovenia. But she later relocated to the United States to pursue a modeling career. It was during her modeling days that the ex-FLOTUS met Donald Trump and fell in love. They eventually tied the knot and were blessed with one child, Barron Trump.

Prior to their move to the White House, Melania and Donald lived in Mar-a-Lago. But after Donald relocated to the Oval Office, his wife decided to stay back for a few months because she wanted Barron to complete the current school year.

