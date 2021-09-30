While the international world waits to see whether the Taliban will reimpose strict rules before determining whether or not to resume aid to Afghanistan, China sent winter supplies to the cash-strapped country on Wednesday night.

Afghanistan Cuts Off From Receiving Funds

In a recently published article in MSN News, Afghanistan has been shut off from receiving funds from the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the United States, which froze assets held by the Afghan Central Bank in American banks, leaving the government short of billions of dollars.

According to a World Bank study, the reduction has been catastrophic since foreign assistance accounts for almost 75 percent of Afghanistan's state spending. Afghans have been left without adequate health care as a consequence of budget cuts, which have resulted in the closure of 2,500 institutions and the nonpayment of over 20,000 health care employees.

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Regional Director Alexander Matheou said that there must be a solution to the money flows into Afghanistan, at the very least, to guarantee that wages are paid and that critical commodities, such as electricity and water, are purchased, according to a published article in Newsweek.

Read Also: SNAP Benefits: Reevaluation of Thrifty Food Plan Results To Increase of Food Assistance Up To 15%

China To Send Water and Winter Supplies

China has committed $31 million in assistance to Afghanistan, including food and medicines against the coronavirus. Beijing has said that it is willing to continue contact with the Taliban administration. It went on to say that forming a new temporary administration was an "essential step" toward restoring stability in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, China, a "friendly neighbor" with Afghanistan, intends to deliver additional food and supplies shortly, according to Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, according to a recently published news article in The Washington Newsday.

Afghanistan faces a "very tough few months," according to Matheou. When low winter temperatures set in, healthcare cutbacks put people at risk, food shortages flare, and drought and poverty ravage the nation.

Taliban Prime Minister Hasan Akhund Plans To Improve Organization

In an apparent attempt to impose discipline among Taliban ranks, the Taliban ordered its militants to vacate private houses they had taken over during last month's assault when the organization took control of Afghanistan, according to BBC News.

Taliban Prime Minister Hasan Akhund issued the order after Taliban leaders hinted at intentions to strengthen the organization and mobilize militants in recent public remarks. According to the statement, Taliban militants from the militant group's defense, interior, and intelligence departments residing in private houses are required to "report back to military outposts" throughout the nation.

To portray an appearance of authority, the Taliban have recently abandoned their customary civilian attire in favor of military fatigues. A Taliban security officer, Bilal Karimi, confirmed the order. During the August blitz, the Afghan army abandoned or surrendered most of its strongholds, enabling Taliban militants to take over military outposts as well.

Needless to say, with the approaching winter and significant financial shortages, the Taliban fired bullets to disperse a women's protest seeking equal rights in Kabul. At the same time, Matheou warned that Afghanistan was slipping into a serious "major humanitarian catastrophe."

Related Article: IMF Refuses to Release $450 Million to Afghanistan; Taliban Cannot Access Most Afghan Central Bank Assets

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.