Former White House aide Stephanie Grisham's forthcoming book revealed that former President Donald Trump's mysterious visit to Walter Reed in November 2019 was for a colonoscopy without anesthesia.

According to Grisham, the reason for the secrecy was that Trump didn't want to hand over authority to Vice President Mike Pence, even for a short period, since it would be "showing weakness."

Grisham has revealed why they did not inform the media that former President Donald Trump was visiting Walter Reed Medical Center in 2019. The former aide held no press conferences

Trump's mysterious hospital visit

Grisham wrote her new book '"I'll Take Your Questions Now' and said Trump was simply getting a routine colonoscopy despite speculation about the then president's cross-Potomac excursion on November 15, 2019. The nation's 32nd press secretary held no press conferences during her nine-month tenure.

According to a copy of the book obtained by CNN, Trump kept his visit under wraps because he knew he would be placed under anesthetic and didn't want Vice President Mike Pence to seize control at that time.

Grisham's book stated that Trump refused to be sedated for the surgery. Although Grisham does not mention the term colonoscopy in her book, she "heavily implies" that this was the case.

She also points out that Trump, who was 73 at the time, wasn't the first president to get the surgery while in office. The Saturday afternoon visit was not on the former president's plan, and neither were workers at Walter Reed. At the time, Grisham described Trump's appointment as a "routine annual physical exam."

There was much conjecture regarding Trump's hospital visit, with many people speculating that he was overweight, stressed, and opposed to a good diet and strenuous exercise. According to NBC News, the former president requested that anybody treating him sign a nondisclosure agreement.

Putin brings "attractive" translator to distract Trump, book claims

Grisham was a 2016 campaign assistant who rose through the ranks to become First Lady Melania Trump's spokeswoman before serving as White House press secretary and communications director from July 2019 until April 2020.

She subsequently returned to the East Wing as the first lady's spokeswoman and chief of staff once more. On the day of Trump's visit to Walter Reed, Grisham informed reporters that Trump had gone to the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, for a physical.

The secrecy was regrettable, according to Grisham. Trump might have used his clout to demystify colonoscopies and therefore save lives, she said in the book.

Grisham reveals in her upcoming tell-all that Russian President Vladimir Putin brought an "attractive" translator with him to distract Trump during their 2019 meeting - and that Trump told Putin he would act tough in front of the cameras and then play nice privately.

The Putin meeting in issue took place 11 months after the notorious Helsinki conference, in which Trump appeared to side with Russian President Vladimir Putin over American intelligence services on the topic of Russian election meddling in 2016.

Per Dialy Mail, Trump said Putin's denial was "extremely strong and powerful" at their July 2018 meeting. Trump scolded and waved a finger at Putin in front of the cameras during their 2019 meeting in Japan, urging the Russian leader, "Don't meddle in the election," before meeting behind closed doors for 90 minutes without journalists present.

Fiona Hill, the Russian administration's expert who became an impeachment 1.0 witness, spoke with Grisham about what Putin was doing to throw Trump off. As Putin welcomes the American group in Osaka, a brunette lady in a blue dress can be seen following him into the room.

