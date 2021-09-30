Bill Cosby recently weighed on R. Kelly's guilty verdict and said that the musician can follow in his footsteps and overturn the charges filed against him.

Cosby shared his thoughts on Kelly's conviction via his spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt. The latter said that Cosby thinks Kelly was screwed during his monthlong trial for sex trafficking and racketeering.

"The deck was stacked against Robert. His constitutional rights were grossly abused. I don't know anywhere but in this country in the United States that a documentary can bring criminal charges against someone," Wyatt told New York Post on behalf of Cosby.

Cosby's person is referring to the 2019 documentary "Surviving R. Kelly" that saw his accusers detailing the abuse that they suffered in the hands of the artist.

Wyatt is also putting the blame on Kelly's attorneys because they didn't humanize their client in front of the jury. He added that Kelly's attorneys didn't have the resources and the means so they should've asked for better representation for the musician.

During another interview, Wyatt said that Cosby thought Kelly was railroaded because the prosecutors used the same tactic that they used on him.

Will R. Kelly experience the same fate as Bill Cosby?

Despite Kelly's guilty verdict, Cosby is confident that the musician can eventually overturn the ruling just like what happened to him.

However, Huffington Post pointed out that Cosby wasn't released following claims of sexual misconduct because he's not guilty. Rather, he was released earlier this year due to a technicality.

R. Kelly's ex-wife Andrea Kelly speaks up

Kelly was found guilty of one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, an anti-sex trafficking law. He is sentenced to 10 years to life behind bars.

Following his guilty verdict, Kelly's ex-wife wife, Andrea Kelly admitted that she has mixed feelings emotions about her husband's conviction.

"I sit in a very difficult place because unlike the rest of his victims, I also share children with him. I was married to him, so I wear two hats. I wear the hat of a survivor and an advocate, but I also wear the hat of a mother and an ex-wife... I feel that my heart is in two places," she told "Good Morning America."

Andrea also explained that her biggest concern is the welfare of her three children with Kelly. After all, they cannot just walk away from their bloodline.

Even though Andrew has the ability to distance and separate herself from it, her husband's blood runs through their children. So, she's in a very difficult position right now.

R. Kelly physically abused his ex-wife

Kelly and Andrea were married for 13 years before their divorce was finalized in 2009.

Prior to Kelly's conviction, Andrea revealed that she also suffered in the hands of her ex-husband. There was a time when the musician slammed his forearm into her neck which prevented her from breathing.

Andrea also said that when she told people about the abuse she suffered in the hands of her ex-husband, most of them victim-shamed her.

As of late, it's unclear if Andrea and her children have spoken to Kelly since Monday's guilty verdict.

