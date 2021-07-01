Bill Cosby's accusers are concerned that he did not learn any lesson while in custody after his conviction was overturned. Cosby has recently been released from prison. Accusers still think that he is dangerous.

According to Sammie Mays, the woman who was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by Cosby in the 1980s, his release is "disrespectful and despicable" for Andrea Constand, his trial's accuser.

Appalled Responses

Angela Leslie, one of many women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual misconduct, was stunned to learn that the comedian was released from jail following the throwing out of his sexual assault conviction on Wednesday. Leslie remarked, "I'm surprised. Actually I'm shocked. This is certainly not something I expected at this point," reported New York Daily News.

Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in jail. He had been serving time at Pennsylvania's State Correctional Institution in Phoenix.

Responses from showbiz types were also swift and fiery, reported Deadline.

Andrea Constand aired a long message on social media, indicating the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision to overturn the sexual assault conviction was founded on a "procedural technicality." She touted the ruling as disappointing and of concern because it could discourage those who seek justice for sexual assault in the criminal justice system from participating in the prosecution of the assailant or reporting.

Cosby's sentence was for allegedly drugging and molesting an ex-basketball coach.

According to Janice Baker-Kinney, she has no words and just sick to her stomach. She is one of over 60 women who accused the actor of claims ranging from groping to sexual assault to rape. She claimed in 1982, Cosby sexually assaulted her in Nevada, reported NBC News.

Mays believes Cosby is not reformed after serving over 2 years of a decade of sentence. A former "Playboy" model Sarita Butterfield, who alleged that Cosby groped her, echoed her sentiment.

Leslie alleged that Cosby forced her to fondle him in a hotel room in Las Vegas about 30 years ago. She remarked that she was also worried that his release from jail could negatively affect other victims of sexual misconduct. "Maybe they won't want to come forward because they figure justice won't be served. It can be difficult and embarrassing to come forward and speak up. We need to support each other," she said.

Phylicia Rashad, who had the role of Cosby's wife on "The Cosby Show," stated in support of the incarcerated comedian that a "terrible wrong" is being set right and a miscarriage of justice has been corrected. After criticism surged on social media, Rashad attempted to walk back her comments and said that she fully supports sexual assault survivors coming forward.

Flanked by spokesperson Andrew Wyatt and his attorneys at a non-press conference covered on all the cable news networks, Cosby simply grinned as Wyatt claimed acquittal in the rape case.

