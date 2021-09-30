An Indonesian man has become viral on social media platforms after he revealed that he ignored all understanding of a 'normal relationship' when he married his rice cooker.

The man's "wedding ceremony" with his beloved appliance made headlines and took Twitter by storm when he shared the photos of the event. The images showed him dressed up in fancy wedding attire with a rice cooker, which was seen to have been manufactured by Phillips, that was adorned with a bride's veil.

Man Marries Rice Cooker

In his photographs, the man attributed several characteristics to his appliance bride, including white, doesn't talk much, and being great at cooking. Many online users found the traits the perfect description of a rice cooker.

One of the photos even showed the man and his "bride" sharing a "kiss" while another one showed him signing the paperwork to document their wedding. While unverified, many took to social media to claim that what the man did was a joke and was only made to garner internet fame for a short time, Mashable reported.

While many know the kinds of ingenious things people on the internet come up with to get fame, the man's efforts seemed to have paid off. The number of likes, comments, and retweets that the photographs have garnered showed his success. Many congratulated the "happy couple" on their wedding day, while others posted they were contemplating starting romantic relationships with their own household appliances.

Read Also: BPO Philippines - Why Paying a Premium for Quality Makes Sense

With many people believing that the event was staged and only made to be a joke and get internet status, some were left wondering what other appliances would have characteristics that fitted an ideal partner in life. Some said that they would want to marry their flat-screen LED TV, which can be described as bright, slim, and entertaining at any time of the day, Roxxcloud reported.

Romantic Photoshoot With Air Fryer

The incident with the man and the rice cooker is only one of several bizarre instances of people being "close" with their appliances. In February, a woman shared photos of her romantic event with her air fryer.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma resident and photographer, Adrian Birdsong, became viral after taking beautiful pictures of a romantic photoshoot with her appliance. Since being posted on Jan. 24, the woman's Facebook post has been shared more than 17,000 times.

In the images, Birdsong could be seen posing alongside her air fryer with some captions, "Sometimes you fall in love so quickly, you can't stop it. This isn't just an air fryer, it's the love of my life." She said that she was captivated by the air fryer, quoting one of Taylor Swift's songs.

The person who took Birdsong's photographs with her air fryer was her husband, Kyle Hutchinson. Birdsong said she really did fall in love with the appliance, arguing that since she was an impatient cook, the fact that the appliance cooked so quickly was a bonus for her.

Birdsong got the idea of making a romantic photoshoot with her air fryer while she was showering. She believed it was meant to be because her husband also thought of the same idea, Today reported.



Related Article: Britney Spears' Former Best Friend Reveals Shocking Control Over The Singer; Conservatorship Battle Upsets Fans

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.