In a new teaser for the bombshell Netflix documentary 'Britney vs. Spears,' Britney Spears begged to be released from her decade-long conservatorship.

Following her repeated involuntary stays in psychiatric hospitals, Britney Spears has been under a court order for the last 13 years, giving her father complete control over all of her personal and financial decisions.

Spears last spoke to the judge in May 2019, but the hearing was closed to the public, her evidence was sealed, and no information about her mental state has ever been revealed. The film, directed by Erin Lee Carr, has allegedly been in the works for more than a year.

During the height of her mental health difficulties in 2007, she began dating Adnan, a photographer, but the relationship barely lasted a year until she sought a restraining order against him. Carr and writer Jenny Eliscu combed through legal records to piece together Britney's story and her struggle to reclaim her life, Daily Mail reported.

Netflix documentary reveals why Britney wants to remove Jamie as conservator

After failing to file papers to end the conservatorship following her startling statement, Britney's court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham, resigned. Larry Rudolph, Britney's longtime manager, left the day prior, claiming he was no longer needed.

Mathew S. Rosengart, her new attorney, filed paperwork on Wednesday to remove the conservatorship without a mental evaluation and set a strategy to end the legal arrangement "completely and inevitably" this fall.

While the hype around Britney Spears' documentary is circulating on social media, her prenuptial agreement reveals why her father, Jamie Spears, was removed as her conservator.

Per Republic World, Mathew Rosengart also spoke out about Jamie Spears' release of the file improperly distributed to the media before being served to the counsel.

Because Britney Spears and Sam Asghari recently became engaged and are planning to marry, and a document containing their prenuptial agreement was recently obtained, in which her lawyer, Rosengart, cited the upcoming drafting of a prenup as a reason why Jamie Spears should be removed as conservator immediately.

According to the lawyer, Jamie Spears' involvement as a conservator would "impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract." After five years of dating, Britney and Sam recently announced their engagement, to which they got many well wishes from their fans. Many fans, including Octavia Spencer, advised that the pop singer obtain a prenup, although the latter later apologized.

Britney Spears will get married again

Britney will obtain a prenuptial agreement when she goes down the aisle with Sam, according to court documents obtained by E! News. Britney and Sam have yet to pick a date for their wedding, but when they do, it will be the singer's third time saying "I do."

Both of the 'Stronger' singer's previous marriages took occurred in 2004. Britney married childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas in January of that year, but the marriage was dissolved after just 55 hours.

Britney later claimed that her parents, Jamie and Lynn, forced her to divorce him. Months later, she met Kevin Federline, a backup dancer, and the two married in September 2004. Britney surprised Kevin by proposing to him when they were on a private plane, breaking with tradition.

On the other hand, Kevin first turned her down since it wasn't the proper way to go about it. He put a five-carat diamond engagement ring on her finger a week later. They were planning a large white wedding, but they decided to tone back their plans due to the media's attention.

In the end, Britney and Kevin married in a private ceremony attended by only 30 close friends and family members who had mistakenly assumed they were attending an engagement party.

Sean Preston, now 16, and Jayden James, 15, were born to the couple after they were married for three years and had two children together. In 2007, they divorced. Britney Spears famously stated on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke in 2016 that she would never marry again, as per MIRROR.

