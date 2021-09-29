Queen Elizabeth is gearing up for her Platinum Jubilee in June of next year. Just like in the previous years, there will be four days full of festivities.

According to NBC News, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will feature a medal ceremony, and the recipients are front-line works, emergency service personnel like the police, fire, prison, and armed services who have completed five years of service to the royal family.

The Queen will also bestow a medal to members of the royal family who have served the British monarchy for at least a year. And the publication believes that Prince Andrew could be one of the recipients next year.

Even though the Duke of York is involved in a sexual abuse case and is facing lawsuit from his alleged victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, he's still considered an important member of the royal family.

Since the only requirement to receive a medal at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year is to serve Her Majesty for a year, then Prince Andrew may indeed be included as one of the recipients.

The publication also pointed out that Prince Andrew did serve the public and the Queen when he joined the Falklands War years ago. He also received medals during the Queen's previous jubilee celebrations.

If the Queen decides to honor her third child next year, she can expect to receive criticisms from the public. But the publication said that this kind of reaction from Prince Andrew's critics is to be expected.

Prince Andrew finally acknowledged the sexual abuse lawsuit filed against him

Meanwhile, the Duke of York also made headlines this week amid reports that he finally acknowledged the lawsuit filed against him by Giuffre.

According to ABC News, Prince Andrew acknowledged the lawsuit via his lawyer after Giuffre filed her complaint in the United States.

The acknowledgement was confirmed via a joint agreement signed by Prince Andrew's lawyer and approved by a Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday.

Giuffre has been accusing Prince Andrew of sexual abuse. In her court documents, the complainant claimed that the abuse happened multiple times while she was still a minor.

Prince Andrew and Giuffre allegedly met through the royal's friend, Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew denies ever meeting Virginia Roberts Giuffre

Two years ago, Prince Andrew tried to clear his name when he sat down for an interview on the BBC program, "Newsnight."

The interviewer told Prince Andrew that Giuffre has been saying that the two of them met in 2001 when they dined and danced at the Tramp Nightclub in London. The two also, allegedly, shared an intimate night while at the Belgravia.

Prince Andrew said that he doesn't have any recollection of ever meeting Giuffre.

"No, I've no recollection of ever meeting her, I'm almost, in fact I'm convinced that I was never in Tramps with her. There are a number of things that are wrong with that story, one of which is that I don't know where the bar is in Tramps. I don't drink, I don't think I've ever bought a drink in Tramps whenever I was there," he said via the BBC.

As of late, it is still unclear what will happen to Prince Andrew and if he will ever be convicted. But earlier claims said that the Duke of York cannot be sued because an earlier lawsuit in the United States was settled, and it absolves the royal from any liability.

