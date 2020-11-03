The 'FLOTUS Body Double' controversy seemed to have caused Melania Trump impersonators to lose gigs. They are no longer being asked to dress-up as Melania Trump.

People used to pay as much as $1,000 for impersonators to show up as the first lady, but this election year, they are not getting many requests. In fact, they are not getting any at all.

These first lady impersonators told TMZ that events, conspiracies, political landscape, and even the pandemic changed everything for them overnight.

One of these Melania Trump impersonators gets paid $1,000 to be the FLOTUS, Madonna, even Sara Palin, depending on client request. She said that this year, there had been a drought of gigs, unlike in 2016, when she got Melania Trump impersonation requests about 10 times from interested parties.

Another thing is that supporters of Trump do not feel that it is appropriate for impersonators right now, reported Meaww.

Mira Tzur, who bears a strong resemblance to the first lady, has been asked several times if she is the double of Melania Trump. Even her closest family asked her the same question. She answers them that she is not, and she has never been asked to dress-up as Melania Trump at all.

Tzar thinks that the first lady is a mystery. After her husband's win in 2016, people got curious about her silence.

Lauren LoGiudice, another impersonator, hoped that she would get more engagement after the controversy. But, she has not received any so far.

She thinks the president's wife is not funny anymore to other people. Most are antagonistic toward her, which is leaving no work for them.

The FLOTUS body double controversy started when a video and photo of President Trump and Melania Trump came out and circulated on the internet.

It showed President Trump kissing his wife, but many claimed that it was not the real Melania Trump but just a body double because the FLOTUS would not even hold the POTUS's hands.

The video with a kiss shared also had the couple's faces blocked by a teleprompter allowing only glimpses of their faces.

From that video, speculations grew, although considering that they are married, many should not be surprised, but that was how it started.

Soon after, the video and photo became viral, and everyone assumed that it was a show or a public spectacle.

On the alleged Melania Trump double, USA Today said they did a research and concluded that the controversy is untrue.

Both the White House staff and Melania Trump denied the crazy assumption that she would use a body double.

Whatever anomalies that the internet is claiming, is just pure imagination.

According to Jonathan Wackrow, a former Secret Service agent, who worked with the Trumps, it is not true.

He told CNN that the United States Secret Service does not utilize body doubles for the FLOTUS at any other given time.

