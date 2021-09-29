Another bombshell from a former executive producer of the Chris Cuomo show was exposed after she left in March 2020 for reasons involving the host. She said the younger brother of the shamed New York ex-governor had allegedly made unwanted advances on her.

Melanie Buck was the producer of the high rating show 'Cuomo Prime Time' from April 2018 to March 2020 when she left the program. During that time, the host made her feel threatened with his unprofessional advances until Miss Buck decided to transfer.

Former show producer accuses Chris Cuomo of harassment

Initially, Miss Buck was voluntarily removed from the CNN show and moved to another department, noted Page Six. Later, she revealed that the network confirmed her request to transfer.

Chris Cuomo, the CNN host and brother of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, is facing his own allegation of sexual harassment leveled by a former colleague. https://t.co/18WRr8YLKQ — Times Union (@timesunion) September 24, 2021

During her stint, Buck added that the show was able to reach number one in the network, reported the Daily Mail. When she refused the alleged advances of the host, there were eventual differences that led to her leaving as its executive producer.

The network later moved Buck to the network's channel's 2020 election coverage, which included live events and special programming, and was later assigned to other departments.

Currently, she is the producer for the live morning coverage for CNN+, which is part of the subscription service for next year.

The core of the problems between Cuomo and Buck is the charges of inappropriate physical advances that escalated to exiting the show.

Read Also: NY State Democrats Block Subpoena for Records of Nursing Home Deaths, Republicans Say

Chris Cuomo admits groping former boss

Shelley Ross, a producer of another show with Cuomo, opened up how he groped her in sensitive places in 2005. She apparently was not the first to suffer harassment from the CNN anchorman.

Former News Exec Says Chris Cuomo Sexually Harassed Her 16 Years Ago https://t.co/6zP1PzxzCg — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) September 24, 2021

In the New York Times, Ross authored an op-ed that related alleged sexual harassment done by the younger Cuomo. He grabbed and squeezed her behind inappropriately against her will.

But the CNN host retorted from her accusations without remorse, and she remarked that he had not changed a bit.

Chris Cuomo has not been in the public gaze after the claims of unwanted harassment were reveal a week ago. He ignores the claims of improprieties and gives an alleged cavelier apology, according to reports.

The host remarks that Miss Ross made it clear that his actions towards the producer had no alleged sexual motivations. Cuomo added that it occurred about 16 years back and in public when Ross was a top executive at ABC, saying he gave a sincere apology.

Instead of accepting the statement of apology, Ross said the CNN host is no different from 16 years ago when it occurred at a sending-off party for another ABC co-worker. She spoke further and hoped that he would have remorse for his actions and admit what he did 16 years later, adding that what he does in the workplace, like inappropriate advances, should be revealed. Ross also spoke of it as 'The Continuing Education of Chris Cuomo.'

Much like his brother Andrew who brushed off women's allegations, Chris Cuomo must face both accusations, one a former executive producer of his show and another one in another network. Hopefully, both women will have some relief in telling about the harassment they encountered with the CNN host.

Related Article: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Faces Charges of Sexual Harassment from Former Development Aide

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.