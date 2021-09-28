After his father was accused of being a member of the Afghan Resistance Forces, the Taliban mercilessly executed a child in Afghanistan's Takhar province.

The abuse was reported by Panjshir Observer, an independent news organization that covers the situation in Panjshir and Afghanistan. The event shows the Taliban's retaliation against Afghans who spoke out against the group.

After the siege of Afghanistan, the Taliban is attempting to project a moderate image to the rest of the world in order to earn international confidence, but experts say the sights at Kabul airport show that the militant group has returned with the same extreme and violent mentality.

Taliban's punishment to criminals

Even during their previous reign, the Taliban had a reputation for violence. The ostensibly long and bloody transfer of power that took place in Kabul was nothing more than a "good image strategy."

Experts say that now the Taliban has retaken control of Afghanistan after 20 years, Afghan women would face an uncertain future under the terrorist group's rule, as per NDTV.

After a brutal execution, the Taliban recently hung the bodies of "criminals guilty of abduction" from a crane in the midst of a popular square in Afghanistan. Four bodies were carried to a plaza in Herat, witnesses claim, before one was hung on a crane. Three were relocated to different sections of the city for public display.

The men were hanged after the Taliban accused them of taking part in a kidnapping, according to Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who owns a pharmacy near the area. The cops assassinated them, The Sun reported.

One man is seen swinging from a crane's rope in harrowing images published online. A crowd of guys slinks around the body, screaming and documenting the bloodied body.

After a shoot-out, the Taliban freed a father and son who had reportedly been kidnapped by four kidnappers, according to Ziaulhaq Jalali, a Taliban appointed police chief in Herat.

The men's identities have yet to be revealed by the Taliban. Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, one of the Jihadi militants' founding fathers, recently stated that the group will resume executions and amputations of hands.

Islamic clerics' conviction commonly done in public

The world has been waiting to see if the severe regulations of the 1990s will return since the terrorist organization gained power in Afghanistan. The Taliban appear to have already begun enforcing their own version of Islam.

Mullah Nooruddin Turabi rejected indignation over the Taliban's previous executions, which often took place in front of stadium audiences and warned the world against meddling with Afghanistan's new leadership.

Afghans and the rest of the world have been watching to see if the Taliban will repeat their brutal reign of the late 1990s since they overran Kabul on Aug. 15 and took control of the country. Turabis' remarks highlighted how the group's leaders maintain a very conservative, hard-line mindset, despite their embrace of modern advances like video and cell phones.

Turabi, now in his early 60s, was the Taliban's former justice minister and the head of the so-called Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, or religious police.

The world condemned the Taliban's executions, which took place at Kabul's sports stadium or on the grounds of the enormous Eid Gah mosque, which were frequently attended by hundreds of Afghan men, at the time.

Convicted murderers were often executed by a single shot to the head, carried out by the victims' relatives, who had the option of taking blood money in exchange for allowing the perpetrator to live. Amputation of a hand was the punishment for convicted thieves. A hand and a foot were removed for individuals guilty of highway robbery.

The judiciary favored Islamic clerics, whose understanding of the law was confined to religious injunctions, and trials and convictions were rarely made public, as per News18 via MSN.

