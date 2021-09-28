The French ambassador to Spain calls out intentional deception in the trilateral submarine deal brokered by US President Joe Biden to the UK and Australia. He scoured the lack of transparency of the US for its allies, especially calling it deceitful to France.

Jean-Michel Casa, French ambassador to Spain, made it clear to the US and the UK that their conduct was not acceptable, also marring on relations based on trust and transparency amongst allies.

The AUKUS deal has made the Afghan debacle caused by the US president taking out EU allies from the loop and rethinking the relationship with the White House to be reviewed.

France covertly excluded in AUKUS deal

The US went behind France's back, talking in secret with the UK. The EU and Paris are at odds over the AUKUS, causing divisiveness, said Casa, reported the Express UK.

Casa added the Biden administration intended to keep France in the dark, knowing it has a prior agreement with Australia. Saying the deal was rife with lies to allow the US to snag the deal, ignoring the impact on Paris and the EU.

As much as the White House never tried to talk over the 'secret deal' with Paris, he did not mince words saying the UK is opportunistic, remarked the 64-year-old French diplomat.

France was not pleased for getting excluded from the AUKUS deal, and we pounced on the former deal with Canberra. The tripartite submarine deal was decried by a French ambassador who called out intentional deception.

Read Also: China on Defensive: Beijing Calls AUKUS Deal a Prelude to Possible Nuclear Strike

US foreign policy gone awry

According to Casa, Biden's version of US foreign policy to adopt Trump's 'America First' is a far cry. Remarking the pivot in the Middle East and Asia is not working out fine but causing problems.

Saying the secrecy and the silence of another ally, the UK has made it far worse. But the exact role of Brexit has been established. Still, the US government carries more fault.

Britain was too eager and opportunistic to the offer of Washington, with the EU Downing Street has options to negotiate, but they choose the US and are EU outsiders. The real winner is Washington, but the UK has been affected by not coming clean, noted Swift Headline.

The AUKUS alliance has been brought about by secrecy, and the US went behind an ally's back. Thus, driving a wedge between them and the EU.

All the partners in the trilateral deal will be working together to fight the growing tension in the Indo-Pacific.

Australia will have eight subs over the deal with Paris worth £30billion for 12 diesel-electric submarines if the contract is pushed forward.

France, US meet to settle broken ties

Last Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron discussed with the US leader resolved to rebuild ties broken by the US. Another one will be scheduled in Europe and at October's end. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered to be the mediator in the meeting.

It was the US leader who approached Macron to thresh out differences. But Casa said that nothing is final yet, cited Best News Direct.

Countries involved in the unsettling are talking about ending the problems, but the question remains when the next disagreement is coming. The French ambassador calls out intentional deception in the trilateral submarine agreement as a bad deal concerning the US relations with other countries.

Related Article: Von Der Leyen Orders EU To Halt Business With US Until France Gets an Explanation Over the AUKUS Deal

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.